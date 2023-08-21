Auston Matthews made his thoughts clear on Maple Leafs' iconic goal song 

In the fast-paced world of professional hockey, the Toronto Maple Leafs hold a special place in the hearts of both players and fans, with traditions and rituals being of significant importance.

One such tradition that has gained attention in recent years is the Maple Leafs' choice of goal song. For the last few seasons, the iconic 1980 single 'You Make My Dreams (Come True)' by Hall & Oates has reverberated through the arena each time the Leafs light up the lamp. However, as the 2022-2023 NHL season approaches, it seems that change might be in the air.

Nobody can deny the impact Auston Matthews had on the ice last season. With an impressive display of skill and finesse, Matthews secured his place as a dominant force in the league, consistently lighting up the lamp for the Maple Leafs.

As the player with the most goals scored, his opinion on matters concerning the team carries weight. In a recent appearance on Sportsnet's Tim & Friends show, Matthews shared his candid thoughts on the team's current goal song. Matthews told host Tim Micallef:

"I wouldn't mind hearing something different, maybe switching it up, Change it up.

"Switch it up. Maybe see if we can get something else going and go on a nice little run. I'm always open to change but if they want to keep the same one going, I'm fine as well."

Matthews' statement reflects a sentiment that many fans might echo. As the upcoming season approaches, fans will keep a close eye on any developments regarding the goal song.

The progression of scoring anthems for Toronto Maple Leafs

Over time, Toronto has witnessed a range of goal songs throughout its NHL history.

In the 1990s, when Maple Leafs Gardens was their venue, they embraced Technotronic's 1989 hit "Move This" and also displayed "Feeling Hot Hot Hot" by The Merrymen.

On their transition to the Scotiabank Arena in 1999, the team switched their goal song to "Get Ready" by 2 Unlimited, a tune previously used by the Sharks in the 2010s.

During the mid-2000s, another change occurred when they adopted "Kernkraft 400" by Zombie Nation. That's widely recognized melody often associated with events in the sporting world, especially linked to the Bruins.

From 2010 onwards, Toronto went through a series of different goal songs. They experimented with selections like Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam," Locksley's "The Whip," Baauer's "Harlem Shake," American Authors' "Best Day of My Life" and Monster Truck's "The Enforcer."

Despite these shifts, none of these choices gained enduring popularity until 2018. It was during this year that the Hall & Oates song became the consistent goal song for the Maple Leafs, a status it has retained ever since.