Auston Matthews once surprised Luke Prokop after defenseman publicly came out as gay

In a heartwarming show of support, Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar, reached out to Luke Prokop with a congratulatory message when the young defenseman came out as the first openly gay player under an NHL contract.

On July 21, 2021, Prokop made headlines as the Nashville Predators' No. 73 pick from the 2020 draft to make this announcement. Matthews, recognizing the significance of Prokop's announcement, sent a text expressing his excitement for the future. Prokop shared the impactful message, stating,

"Hey, it’s Auston Matthews. I wanted to congratulate you. I look forward to sharing the ice with you someday."

Reflecting on the unexpected message, Prokop expressed his gratitude, especially considering Matthews' stature in the league. In an extended conversation with The Athletic, Prokop highlighted the positive impact of such support, stating,

"I’d like to think I’m a realistic person... I did not expect the amount of support I got from NHL players. That was really cool."

As Prokop takes a significant step forward, being recalled by the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, the hockey world eagerly awaits the possibility of witnessing the young defenseman, who has found newfound freedom in being true to himself, make history on the ice.

With Auston Matthews' encouraging words, Prokop's journey as the first openly gay player under an NHL contract takes on an even more inspiring dimension.

Auston Matthews' text was triumphed by an Elton John phone call

Auston Matthews' supportive text to Luke Prokop was triumphed by a heartfelt phone call from none other than music legend Elton John. Prokop, who made history by publicly announcing his sexual orientation in July 2021, received a call from John personally commending his bravery and offering unwavering support.

In an interview with Out.com, Prokop shared details of the conversation, stating,

"We just had a good conversation... It was a cool conversation."

John expressed admiration for Prokop's decision to come out and emphasized the significance of inspiring young athletes to be true to themselves without fear of judgment.

Prokop's mother, present during the call, had an emotional reaction, with Prokop recounting,

"She started screaming, like, 'What?' She almost started breaking down. She was probably more excited for me than I was for myself to get that call."

Despite the outpouring of support, Prokop and the LGBTQ+ community faced disappointment with the recent NHL decision to ban Pride Tape.