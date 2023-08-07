Back-to-back? Grading every Vegas Golden Knights offseason move 

The Vegas Golden Knights emerged triumphant in the the Stanley Cup in an emphatic fashion. However, their success came with a challenge - navigating a cap crisis in the offseason.

Despite the hurdle, the Golden Knights made some strategic moves that kept their core intact, which has potentially set them up for continued success. So, let's analyze all their off-season moves:

C - Trading Reilly Smith

Trading Reilly Smith to the Penguins for a third-round pick was a tough but necessary move to address the cap limit.

Smith's contributions were undeniable, but sometimes difficult decisions must be made to ensure a team's financial flexibility. This transaction, while bittersweet, is a reminder of the business side of the sport and receives a C grade due to its pragmatic nature.

B+ - Bringing back Ivan Barbashev

The re-signing of Ivan Barbashev to a five-year deal worth $5 million AAV demonstrates the Vegas Golden Knights' commitment to key players who contributed to their championship run.

Barbashev's versatility and reliability make this a sensible signing, earning a B+ grade. The term and value align well with his role on the team.

A+ - Locking up Brett Howden

Retaining Brett Howden with a two-year deal worth 1.9 million AAV showcases the Vegas Golden Knights' dedication to their championship roster.

Howden's potential and role on the team make this an excellent signing, earning an A+ grade. The contract's value reflects both his current contributions and future growth potential.

C - Bringing back depth RFA Pavel Dorofeyev

Re-signing Pavel Dorofeyev, a restricted free agent, helps maintain the team's depth.

While not a headline move, this signing shows the Vegas Golden Knights' attention to detail and commitment to their player development pipeline. The move is worth a C grade as it contributes to the overall stability of the team.

B+ - Giving Adin Hill full trust as Vegas Golden Knights' number one goalie

The re-signing of cup hero Adin Hill to a two-year deal worth $4.9 million AAV is a notable move that reflects the team's belief in his ability to step up as the number one goaltender.

Hill's performance during the championship run earned him trust and respect, making this a smart signing. It receives a B+ grade, as the value aligns well with his potential and role.

The Vegas Golden Knights managed to deftly navigate a cap crisis while ensuring their championship core remains intact.

The strategic moves made during the offseason reflect a balance between financial considerations and player retention. While certain decisions may be difficult, the team's ability to address its cap constraints and maintain a competitive roster position them well for a successful defense of their Stanley Cup title.