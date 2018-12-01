×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Barkov's overtime goal lifts Panthers past Sabres 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Dec 2018, 08:39 IST
AP Image

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored at 2:26 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Friday night.

It was the second loss in as many days for the Sabres, whose 10-game winning streak ended with a 5-4 loss Thursday in Tampa Bay.

Barkov made the most of a wide-open net against an out-of-position Linus Ullmark, who had stopped 40 of 42 shots before the game winner. James Reimer stopped 20 of 22 shots for Florida.

Jared McCann and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, Jeff Skinner scored and Jack Eichel added two assists for the Sabres.

Buffalo struck first. Skinner went top shelf on Reimer off a feed from Sam Reinhart on a 2-on-1 break 10:55 into the first period. It was Skinner's 20th goal of the season.

With just 1:29 left in the first, McCann tied the game with a one-timer from the top of the circle. McCann's fifth goal beat Ullmark to the glove side.

The Sabres regained the lead early in the second period when Reinhart converted a tip-in on the power play for his sixth goal.

With just over eight minutes to go in the third period, Dadonov knocked in the rebound off an initial kick save by Ullmark in traffic near the crease, tying it at 2-all.

NOTES: Buffalo C Jeff Skinner continues to excel with his 12th goal in 15 games away from the KeyBank Center. He has five goals and an assist in the last six games against Florida. ... Sabres C Sam Reinhart has 13 points in his last 12 games against the Panthers. ... Lawrence Pilut made his NHL debut for Buffalo. ... Florida G James Reimer made his third straight start as Roberto Luongo continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered Nov. 24 against Chicago.

UP NEXT:

Florida: Hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Buffalo: At Nashville on Monday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Panarin's overtime tally powers Blue Jackets over Sabres 5-4
RELATED STORY
Eichel's OT winner lifts Sabres by reeling Penguins 5-4
RELATED STORY
Hoffman scores in overtime, Panthers rally past Devils 4-3
RELATED STORY
Skinner leads Sabres past Canadiens 3-2, winning streak at 8
RELATED STORY
Weal's shootout goal lifts Flyers past Panthers 6-5
RELATED STORY
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Sabres top Sharks 3-2 in OT, winning streak reaches 10 games
RELATED STORY
Ristolainen goal in OT gives Sabres 6-5 win over Canadiens
RELATED STORY
Worst in NHL last season, Sabres are surging after 9-0 run
RELATED STORY
Sabres beat Canadiens 3-2 for 8th straight win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us