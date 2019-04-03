×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bertuzzi stays hot as Red Wings beat Penguins 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    03 Apr 2019, 08:26 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Pittsburgh missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff spot when Tyler Bertuzzi led the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-1 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist as the Red Wings (32-38-10) earned their sixth consecutive win. He became the first player in franchise history with four consecutive three-point games. He has five goals and eight assists during a five-game point streak.

Detroit also got two goals from Anthony Mantha, who has five goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak. Dylan Larkin had three assists, and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves.

The Red Wings also announced a two-year contract extension for coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday morning. This was the final season of Blashill's four-year deal.

Phil Kessel scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray stopped 22 shots.

Bertuzzi's second goal put Detroit ahead to stay with 9:34 left in the second period. He beat Murray from the bottom of the left circle for his 21st of the season.

Mantha made it 3-1 with 8:39 left in the third when he outraced Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson for Larkin's high flip pass in the Pittsburgh zone for a partial breakaway. He added an empty-netter with 2:24 left to tie his career high of 24 goals.

Detroit jumped in front on an unusual goal with 9:40 left in the first.

It originally appeared that Murray had made a spectacular glove save on Bertuzzi's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at an apparent wide-open side of the net.

Advertisement

But it went to review, after the next play stoppage, and the overhead replay showed the puck in Murray's glove but completely over the goal line. The play was ruled a goal after a two-to-three minute process.

Kessel tied the game with 22 seconds left in the opening period when he tapped one in from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Sidney Crosby on a 2-on-1 rush. It was Kessel's 25th goal.

NOTES: Among the players who remain out for Pittsburgh are C Evgeni Malkin (upper body), who missed his eighth game, and D Kris Letang (upper body), who sat out his fourth game. ... Detroit recalled D Joe Hicketts from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday after D Danny DeKeyser suffered a lower-body injury in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Penguins and Red Wings play again on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Bertuzzi gets first hat trick; Red Wings beat Wild 5-2
RELATED STORY
Bertuzzi's OT winner leads Red Wings to 5-4 win over Sabres
RELATED STORY
Wild win 2nd straight road game, beat Red Wings 3-2
RELATED STORY
Rinne makes 42 saves, Predators top Penguins 3-1
RELATED STORY
Bernier, Howard share shutout in Red Wings' win over Devils
RELATED STORY
Red Wings, Blashill agree on 2-year contract extension
RELATED STORY
Murray stays unbeaten in NYC as Penguins top Rangers 5-2
RELATED STORY
Maatta, Cullen help Penguins beat Jets for 8th straight win
RELATED STORY
Konecny's OT goal lifts Flyers past Red Wings 6-5
RELATED STORY
Athanasiou-led Red Wings top Rangers 3-2 in SO minus Larkin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us