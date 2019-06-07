×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berube's Blues living dangerously, on verge of winning Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jun 2019, 09:36 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Berube's bunch likes to live dangerously.

Berube on the ice punched his way to 3,000-plus penalty minutes over an NHL career that surpassed 1,000 games.

Berube behind the bench coaches a team that embodies him in almost every way. The St. Louis Blues are hard-nosed, no nonsense and finish every check — often taking penalties in the process.

When it works, the Blues are hard to stop and it is working against a like-minded opponent in the Boston Bruins. The Blues are just one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup.

Berube's blue-collar Blues didn't miss a single opportunity to hammer Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, playing with a significant facial injury, or anyone in Boston black and gold.

Sometimes it's called a penalty. Sometimes not.

Zach Sanford got away with an elbow to the head of Boston's Torey Krug, which the Blues paid for on something of a makeup interference penalty on David Perron soon after. Alex Steen was whistled for blatant interference for lighting up David Krejci in the neutral zone when Boston's struggling second-line center never touched the puck.

Then again, Tyler Bozak got nothing for upending Noel Acciari with a borderline trip right before the game-winning goal from Perron. Fans littered the ice with debris, but toeing the line and stepping over it now and then when it comes to NHL rules is something the Blues do all the time.

The St. Louis style takes a toll on an opponent throughout the course of a game and a playoff series, and it's doing that to Boston. Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk missed his third consecutive game after suffering a concussion on a boarding violation by Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. The Blues lost Sundqvist to a one-game suspension.

Advertisement

Sundqvist is a Berube player if there ever was one. He is not flashy but does all the little things to cycle the puck and make life difficult on opposing players. When he was out for Game 3, the Blues got blown out 7-2, and since his return, they've won two in a row.

He's now closer to the Cup than Berube ever was during his playing days.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Tags:
National Hockey League
Advertisement
The Latest: Blues beat Bruins 4-2, tie Stanley Cup Final 2-2
RELATED STORY
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2
RELATED STORY
Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2
RELATED STORY
Blues' top line leads way in 4-0 win over Kings
RELATED STORY
Aho leads Hurricanes past Blues in matchup of teams on tear
RELATED STORY
Blues beat Golden Knights 3-1 to close in on playoff spot
RELATED STORY
Vince Dunn scores late in OT, Blues beat Devils 3-2
RELATED STORY
Blues use early 5-goal blitz to bury Flyers 7-3
RELATED STORY
Jordan Binnington's 39 saves lead Blues past Lightning 4-3
RELATED STORY
Barbashev records first hat trick, Blues beat Red Wings 5-2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us