Best moments from Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade ft. William Karlsson tumble, drunk Adin Hill & more

After a resounding 9-3 victory in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup and basked in the rewards of their achievement.

The excitement didn't end there, as there was still an incredible surprise in store for Saturday night, the Stanley Cup parade across the Las Vegas strip.

Here are some of the best moments from the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup parade.

#1. Drones took center stage above Toshiba Plaza

In an awe-inspiring display of creativity and technological marvel, drones took center stage above Toshiba Plaza, forming a gigantic Stanley Cup during the Vegas Golden Knights' celebratory parade. The sky became a canvas as a fleet of drones seamlessly coordinated their movements to create a breathtaking spectacle that left onlookers amazed and captivated.

#VegasBorn #UKnightTheRealm So freaking cool! I think those are drones making a giant Stanley Cup above Toshiba Plaza.

#2. Jack Eichel gifted his own necklace to a young girl

Jack Eichel, the ice hockey center for Vegas Golden Knights, decided to make a young fan's day even more memorable. Spotting a child in the crowd who was bravely facing the challenges of cerebral palsy, he gifted his own necklace to the young girl, eliciting an infectious smile that radiated pure joy.

Jack Eichel is a man of the people

#3. Adin Hill's drunk answer to a reporter

Amid the exuberant parade celebrations, it was understandable that the excitement got the better of Adin Hill. When asked about the significance of the Stanley Cup victory for the city, he found himself at a loss for words as he was drunk. He responded:

"Pretty wild, I like, I don't know what to do with my hands right now."

There's an outside chance Adin Mountain is drunk.

#4. William Karlsson's drunk speech

During the Vegas Golden Knights' euphoric celebration following their Stanley Cup victory, William Karlsson, fueled by the exuberant atmosphere and a generous dose of celebratory drinks, delivered a speech that will go down in history as one of the most unforgettable moments of the festivity. Karlsson's raw and unfiltered remarks resonated with the crowd.

In an unabashed manner, Karlsson swiftly conveyed his feelings toward the Arizona Coyotes. He proudly proclaimed:

"We played Arizona in the first game and we beat the s**t out of them."

He also fell off the stage in an awkward way.

William Karlsson fell down the stairs. It's so loud the stage is shaking.

The biggest party in the history of Las Vegas.



The biggest party in the history of Las Vegas. William Karlsson fell down the stairs. It’s so loud the stage is shaking. The biggest party in the history of Las Vegas. https://t.co/JywSLBRxmk

#5. Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone & Jack Eichel with Stanley cup

True to its reputation as Sin City, the festivities at the celebration certainly lived up to the hype. With a massive crowd of over 100,000 in attendance, Las Vegas delivered a party of epic proportions that will be remembered for years to come.

Leading the grand entrance of the Stanley Cup were none other than Golden Knights captain Mark Stone and newly acquired star player Jack Eichel.

