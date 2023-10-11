Best NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire picks for Week 1

The 2023-24 NHL season is officially underway, which means fantasy hockey is in full swing. Fantasy hockey has been getting more and more popular each year. Although the draft is the best way to win your league, picking the right players up on waivers at the right time is very important.

Although there may not be changes to your fantasy team in the first week or two, here are five names worth taking a flier on in free agency/waivers.

5 best waiver wire picks in NHL fantasy hockey

#5, Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson of the Buffalo Sabres could be poised for a big role. Benson impressed in training camp and pre-season after being selected 13th overall. He's currently projected to play on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Jordan Greenway.

There is a chance Benson only plays nine games and gets sent back to junior, but it's worth the risk. Benson is only owned in 6% of Yahoo leagues.

#4, Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin will be on the Avs top-line

Jonathan Drouin hasn't lived up to the hype in the NHL but now gets a great chance to have a big year.

Drouin signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. He will begin the season on the first line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and will also get power play time.

Drouin may have been a late-round pick, but if he's available, picking him up before the Avs even play a game makes sense. If he has a big first game, he'll be quickly picked up by a rival. He's currently rostered in 29% of Yahoo leagues.

#3, Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames

Matt Coronato made the Calgary Flames and will be on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich to begin the season.

Coronato had seven points in six preseason games and will also be on the Flames top power-play unit with Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm. He's currently rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues.

#2, Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly scored in the season opener

Ryan O'Reilly signed with the Nashville Predators in the off-season and in the season opener, scored a goal.

O'Reilly is on Nashville's top line with Filip Forsberg and Juuso Parssinen. He's also on the Preds' top power play line which should lead to a better offensive year. O'Reilly is owned in 17% of Yahoo leagues.

#1, Calen Addison, Minnesota Wild

Calen Addison is 8% rostered in Yahoo

Calen Addison is someone you should look to pick up ASAP if he is available in your fantasy league.

Last year, Addison led NHL rookies in power-play points with 18 and will now get a bigger role in the Minnesota Wild's offense. The defenseman will be on the top unit while Jared Spurgeon is out with an injury.

Addison is rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues.