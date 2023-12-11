Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 10 ft. Mikael Granlund

After this past week, 30 out of 32 NHL teams have played at least 25 games, meaning we've already skated through 30% of the 2023-24 season. Most NHL fantasy managers love their lineups and place in the standings at this point, while others face the harsh realities of a potentially lost season.

Despite where you are in the standings, you can either play to win or be spoilers, so let's look at a handful of skaters you can add to your lineup to help you get through the next seven days.

Whether you have your sights set on other players or like the options we present, you should know that 10 teams have four contests this week. These include the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres.

However, you should be cautious in NHL fantasy if you are interested in players from the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, and Columbus Blue Jackets, since those clubs only play twice this week.

Week 10 NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire pickups

Mikael Granlund - San Jose Sharks (36% rostered)

Although the San Jose Sharks have struggled to get wins, beginning the 2023-24 season on a historic losing streak, they have bounced back and strung together a handful of mini-winning streaks.

Mikael Granlund of the NHL's San Jose Sharks

Interestingly, one of the reasons they are 5-3-2 in their last ten games is because Mikael Granlund is on a tear right now with 11 points (two goals and nine assists) in his previous five games.

Before this recent hot streak, Granlund had just seven points in his first 16 games but is now second in team scoring, trailing Tomas Hertl, who has 24 points. The Sharks have three games this week, making the rejuvenated Granlund an intriguing option to add to your NHL fantasy lineup.

Martin Jones - Toronto Maple Leads (14% rostered)

Last week, the Maple Leafs lost Joseph Woll for an extended period due to a lower-body injury. Even though they can still rely on Ilya Samsonov to carry the workload, they recalled Martin Jones from the AHL.

Despite seeing limited action in 2023-24, Jones is 2-1-1 with the Toronto Marlies and is 1-0-0 with the Maple Leafs. Collectively, he's produced a .885 save percentage between the two clubs, which is a statistic that has always been a concern for him.

However, Jones is a winner, coming off a season when he had 27, a top-15 total in 2022-23. Considering that Toronto is in a win-now mode, anytime Jones steps in the crease, he gives the team a chance to win; he will make them work for it.

Overall, the Maple Leafs have four games this week, starting with a back-to-back in New York, which means Jones will play at least once, if not twice, before the end of current NHL fantasy matchups.

Mike Reilly - New York Islanders (1% Rostered)

Mike Reilly debuted with the Islanders on Nov. 28, 2023, and was a minus-three through his first two games. After a quiet game against the Florida Panthers with a season-low 8:51 in ice time, he's responded with four points in his last three games and was plus-three with 10 shots on goal.

Mike Reilly of the NHL's New York Islanders

Even though Reilly has only played 14 NHL games over the past two seasons, the Islanders defender could skate in an additional four games this week, giving him plenty of opportunities to contribute in an upcoming fantasy matchup.

Although he currently skates on the third pair, Reilly is penciled in on the Islanders' second power play unit, where he's collected a point on the man advantage. If your NHL fantasy defensemen are banged up and need someone to fill in the gaps, Reilly would be a good addition, even if it's for a week.