Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 12 ft. Scott Wedgewood

After the Christmas break, NHL fantasy hockey is back in full swing, which means it's time to look at this week's best options on the waiver wire. Even though some must-adds have high-rostered statistics, a few skaters on this list still deserve your attention based on the situations they find themselves in.

So, if you are starting a new matchup this week and looking for a competitive edge or still battling it out in an extended Week 11 contest, here are four players you could consider to boost your NHL fantasy hockey odds.

Week 12 NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups

1) Scott Wedgewood - Dallas Stars (Rostered in 43% of leagues)

On Dec. 15, 2023, the Dallas Stars announced that their star goalie, Jake Oettinger, would be out week to week with a lower-body injury. Ultimately, that left the starting role to reliable backup Scott Wedgewood, a veteran of over 110 NHL games.

Scott Wedgewood, Dallas Stars

So far, Wedgewood has kept the Stars in the ultra-competitive race for the top spot in the Central Division with a 4-1-1 record in his first six games as the main guy. Last year, he played 21 games and produced a 9-8-3 record, and he is already ahead of those numbers this year after 12 starts with a 9-2-2 record.

Considering how many NHL goalies are dealing with injuries or subpar performances, Wedgewood would be a great addition to any fantasy hockey lineup for the foreseeable future.

2) Gabriel Vilardi - Winnipeg Jets (Rostered in 63% of leagues)

Statistically, Gabriel Vilardi is already skating in 63% of the Yahoo NHL fantasy hockey leagues, but that still means he's available in 37% of most leagues. Although he's not a player that would ever reach the 80 to 90% ownership plateau, he's one of the league's hottest goal scorers with six goals in his last six games.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets

Even though Vilardi missed a significant amount of time with a lower-body injury, he's finally adjusting to life with a new team and is on pace for another 20-goal season. Realistically, if the 24-year-old continues at this pace, there's a good chance he will surpass his best of 23 goals, set last year with the Los Angeles Kings.

As the Winnipeg Jets continue to push the Colorado Avalanche and Stars for the Central Division crown, Vilardi will be a significant reason they remain in contention and could be the difference-maker in an NHL fantasy matchup. He's become a big-time fantasy player, whether scoring for you or against you.

3) Brock Faber - Minnesota Wild (Rostered in 31% of leagues)

Brock Faber is a hidden gem in NHL fantasy hockey. Despite scoring only two goals, the 21-year-old rookie already has 14 helpers for 16 points in 33 games and is plus-11.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Moreover, Faber skates 24:46 a night and plays on the top pairing of an average Minnesota Wild team. Since the start of December, Faber has scored eight points in 12 games and is plus-five with 19 shots.

Whether you need him to fill out your lineup or could use him to replace someone injured, he's quietly turning into a solid roster addition option for teams looking to win matchups through plus/minus or shots.

4) Joey Daccord - Seattle Kraken (Rostered in 41% of leagues)

Whether you read the daily goalie reports or intently follow general NHL news, you're probably aware that Joey Daccord is now the leading man in goal for the Seattle Kraken. When Philip Grubauer went on injured reserve on Dec. 9, 2023, Daccord stepped up and has played in eight of the nine games since, earning a 4-1-3 record.

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken

Furthermore, he's posted a shutout and has compiled a .937% save percentage during this span, making him an excellent option to add for the short-term or long run, depending on how other NHL fantasy goalie situations play out.

Overall, Daccord is a netminder worth watching because he's become an intriguing option for those managers whose star goalies are underperforming or sitting out with injuries.