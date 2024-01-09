Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 14 ft. Mason Marchment

There are 50 NHL games this week, providing fantasy owners plenty of opportunities to adjust their lineups and find those hidden gems on the waiver wire to help them win their matchups.

Whether you are fighting for a playoff position, occupying the bottom spot in your league, or looking to be the best NHL fantasy team, there's always room for improvement, which is why so many managers spend hours researching skaters on the waiver wire.

Although players are on the move every day, here's a look at three potential targets you should keep tabs on heading into a new fantasy hockey week.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 14

#1. Mason Marchment - Dallas Stars

(Rostered in 41% of leagues, +15% this week)

Mason Marchment has erupted for nine points in his last four games, including a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks and six helpers during this hot streak.

Despite collecting just three points in nine games before this offensive outburst, he's already up to 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 68 games and should have no problem breaking his best totals in each category before the end of the season.

Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars

Considering that Marchment is a second-line winger playing with Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin, he was only rostered in 26% of Yahoo leagues before this recent streak, which bumped his numbers up to 41%.

Of course, this production won't last the rest of the season, but NHL fantasy hockey is all about who the hottest players are right now, meaning people are grabbing Marchment while they can.

#2. Trent Frederic - Boston Bruins

(Rostered in 19% of leagues, +15% this week)

Trent Frederic had only five points in the ten games leading up to the Christmas break. However, the Boston Bruins have been 5-1-0 since returning to action, and Frederic has seven points in six games, including two two-goal games.

After a career season in 2022-23, the third-line forward is on a pace to have better numbers than last year, when he had 17 goals and 31 points. Right now, in just 38 games, he's lit the lamp 12 times and has 21 points with a plus-10 rating.

Meanwhile, Frederic isn't afraid to shoot the puck, averaging 1.42 a game while skating 13:25 and leading the Bruins with 70 hits.

#3. Sam Montembeault - Montreal Canadiens

(Rostered in 23% of leagues)

On Saturday night, Sam Montembeault stopped a season-high 45 shots and secured a 4-3 shootout over the mighty New York Rangers. Even though the Montreal Canadiens continue to employ three goalies, Montembeault is the only one with a winning record, 9-5-3, in 18 games.

Surprisingly, he's got better numbers than Marc-Andre Fleury and Ilya Sorokin despite playing for the 24th-ranked team in the NHL. Considering so many netminders have had subpar seasons and some starters are injured, like Jake Oettinger and Filip Gustavsson, Montembeault is a low-risk addition who could win a fantasy matchup.