Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 2

The first week of the 2023-24 NHL season is over as Week 2 of fantasy hockey starts up on Monday night.

Although the draft is a crucial part of setting up your team for success, claiming players in free agency and on waivers is crucial. After just a few games, the waiver wire likely won't be too active, but here are some players to pick up.

5 best waiver wire picks in NHL fantasy hockey

#5 Nick Schmaltz, C, Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz is currently around 30% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, so chances are he will be available on the waiver wire.

Schmaltz has recorded two points in one game for Arizona to begin the season. He also is on the Coyotes' top line with Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller.

#4 Evan Rodrigues, LW, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have some key injuries to begin the season which is why Evan Rodrigues has a bigger role to begin the year.

Rodrigues is about 14% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues and has four points in two games. He's on the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe while also being on the Panthers' top power-play unit.

#3 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Florida Panthers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson signed with the Florida Panthers this summer and is already on their top power play line. The defenseman is only 12% rostered as he has recorded just one point in two games.

However, the Panthers' power play has looked solid to begin the season. Ekman-Larsson should benefit from getting some powerplay points and assists that way.

#2 Andrew Mangiapane, LW/RW, Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane has four points in two games and is still only around 39% rostered, which means there is a chance he is available in your league.

Mangiapane is on the Calgary Flames top line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm. Although he isn't on the top power-play unit, he is on the second so still should get some PP points.

#1 Elvis Merzlikins, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins is only rostered in about 23% of the leagues and he looks like he will be the Columbus Blue Jackets starting goalie. Merzilikins is 1-1 with a 1.84 GAA and a .950 SV%.

Columbus also looks to be a much better defensive team this season which should pay dividends for Merzlikins to have success.