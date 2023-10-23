Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 3 ft. Artturi Lehkonen

The 2023-24 NHL season enters its third week on Monday night, and the fantasy hockey waiver wire will be in full use.

With two weeks wrapped up, injuries have happened, and players have underperformed, which is why fantasy players will be searching the waiver wire to replace them.

Here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

5 best waiver wire picks in NHL fantasy hockey

#1 Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen is around 40% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, so there is a chance he is available. If he is, putting in a claim for the Colorado Avalanche forward makes much sense.

Lehkonen has six points through five games, and Colorado has three games this week for fantasy hockey. The left winger is also on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin and is also on the first power-play unit.

#2 Dylan Strome, C, Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome recorded two goals in his last game

Dylan Strome got his first points of the season on Saturday as the Washington Capitals forward scored twice against the Montreal Canadiens.

Strome is around 22% rostered, and Saturday's game should be a welcomed sight for fantasy hockey owners. The Canadian center has been shooting the puck a lot, but the shots haven't been going in. His luck should start to change, as he could see plenty of goals go in and record power-play points.

#3 Casey Mittelstadt, C, Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt is off to a good start

Casey Mittelstadt is starting to come into his own in the NHL after being a highly-touted prospect for years. He was drafted eighth overall in 2017 but didn't break through until last season, when he recorded 59 points in 82 games.

Mittelstadt is only around 14% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, as the Buffalo Sabres forward has recorded four points in five games. He's currently on the second line and the second power-play unit.

#4 Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Florida Panthers

Oliver Ekmann-Larsson is under 20% rostered

Oliver Ekmann-Larsson used to be one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL, but he has slowed down in years past.

Ekman-Larsson signed with the Florida Panthers this season, and he's currently at 19% rostered in fantasy leagues. The defenseman has recorded two points in five games and is on the Panthers' top power-play unit, which is good for fantasy.

#5 Jack Campbell, G, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Campbell has struggled this season

If you are on the waiver wire for a goalie, the chances of getting someone who will be one of the top goalies are very unlikely.

Instead, the waiver wire for goaltenders is about taking a risk, which is exactly what Jack Campbell is. He has struggled with the Edmonton Oilers, as he's currently 1-2 with a 3.66 GAA and a .902 SV%. He's just 40% rostered and will get Edmonton's next start, and if he plays well, he'll continue to start.