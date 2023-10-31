Best NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire picks for Week 4 ft. Lucas Raymond

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly a month in as Week 4 of fantasy hockey is underway. With three weeks complete, fantasy hockey players are starting to know what their team needs to improve on, and whether or not they have a team that can win their league.

With Week 4 underway, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Top 4 waiver wire pickups in NHL fantasy hockey

#4, John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson in action

John Gibson is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but he's on a bad Anaheim Ducks team which is why he's not as highly owned as other goalies in fantasy hockey.

Gibson is only rostered in 35% of fantasy hockey leagues, as he has a 2.82 GAA and a .902 SV% this season. Although he's 1-3, Gibson is still getting plenty of saves and has good numbers which should help your fantasy hockey team.

#3, John Klingberg, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

John Klingberg has five points

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed John Klingberg in the off-season to add some firepower to their offense and power play unit on defense.

Klingberg has five assists through eight games, and although he's still looking for his first goal, has been solid in fantasy hockey. Although he's yet to record a power play point, he's still getting time on the PP and is still only rostered in 46% of leagues.

#2, Sean Couturier, C, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier off to a hot start

Sean Couturier made his return to the NHL this season after not playing since the 2021-22 season due to injuries. Due to him not playing in well over a year, many were hesitant to draft Couturier in fantasy hockey.

However, after three weeks, Sean Couturier should be a waiver wire pickup in fantasy hockey. The Philadelphia Flyers center is only rostered in 21% of leagues and has recorded eight points in nine games.

#1, Lucas Raymond, LW/RW, Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond is rostered in 48% of fantasy hockey leagues, so there is a chance he may be available to you. If he is, you should jump on adding the Detroit Red Wings winger.

Raymond is on the Red Wings top line with Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat, who are two of the hottest players in the NHL right now. If you can get Raymond in your league, he should be a must-add at this point.

This season, Raymond has eight points in 10 games.