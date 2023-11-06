Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 5 ft. Cam Atkinson

The 2023-24 NHL season has wrapped up its first month of play as teams are now into double-digit games played.

With four weeks complete, fantasy hockey players are starting to realize if their team is good or not. But, even if you are at the top or near the bottom of the standings, the waiver wire is crucial in making your team. It's important if you have players, who are injured or underperforming.

With Week 5 starting tonight, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Week 5 Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups

#1 Cam Atkinson, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Cam Atkinson didn't play at all last season due to injury so he was a risky pick in the draft.

However, through four weeks, Atkinson is looking like his prime self as he has nine points in 12 games. Although he's cooled off a bit, Atkinson is only around 30% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues so he should be available.

Atkinson remains on the Philadelphia Flyers top line.

#2 Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas is around 24% rostered

The St. Louis Blues are off to a decent start as they are 5-4-1 but have only scored 25 goals through 10 games. Although their offense has struggled, Robert Thomas has been one of their best players.

Thomas has nine points in 10 games and is only 24% rostered in fantasy leagues. If Thomas is available in your league, he should be an instant add.

#3 Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov has eight assists

Ivan Provorov was acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets this off-season and the defensemen have been playing well.

In 11 games, Provorov has zero goals but has eight assists. He also has 28 blocks which is just over 2.5 blocks per game. If your fantasy league counts block as a stat, Provorov is a solid defenseman as he puts up points and also blocks shots.

Provorov is currently rostered in just 21% of leagues.

#4 Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues

Joel Hofer will likely get two starts this week

Joel Hofer is only rostered in about 3% of fantasy hockey leagues so he should be available in your league and is worth the addition.

Hofer will likely start two games this week, as the St. Louis Blues have four games, including a back-to-back. The goalie is 2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .912 SV% and has been playing well enough to take over the starting role.

But, if you have a goalie who's injured this week or doesn't play many games. Hofer is worth a shot this week.