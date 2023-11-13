Best NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire picks for Week 6 ft. Robert Thomas

Fantasy hockey is set for its sixth week and at this point, the waivers should be monitored daily.

Fantasy hockey players are starting to analyze whether their team is good or not. But, even if you are at the top or near the bottom of the standings, the waiver wire is crucial in making your team. It's important if you have players who are injured or underperforming.

With Week 6 starting tonight, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Fantasy hockey players to add from the waiver wire

#1, Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas has been a key player for the St. Louis Blues for a couple of years now. However, he doesn't get much notice from the national media, which is why he's only 31% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues.

If Thomas isn't owned in your fantasy league, you need to go pick him up right now. This season, he has nine points in 13 games, but he's starting to get hot, as is his entire line, as he has all nine points in the last five games.

#2, Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson has eight points in 10 games

The Anaheim Ducks were supposed to be patient with Leo Carlsson, as they wanted him only to play one or two games a week. The hope was it would allow him to play an entire season and learn the NHL game.

However, Carlsson doesn't look like he needs time to develop, as he has recorded eight points in 10 games. He has five points in his last five, and at 19% rostered, he should be someone you pick up.

#3, Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko has eight points

Kirill Marchenko is on the Columbus Blue Jackets second line and is only rostered in around five percent of fantasy hockey leagues.

Marchenko has been a solid offensive player for Columbus, with eight points in 13 games. In his last five games, he has four points and is now getting power play time as well. So, he is worth adding to your team.

#4, Torey Krug, D, St. Louis Blues

There aren't many good defensive options this week, with four teams going to Europe and not playing until Friday.

With that, at 17% rostered, Torey Krug is someone you can add if you desperately need a defenseman. Krug has just three points this season but is a bit unlucky as he does have 22 shots on net and the points just haven't come to him. If Krug can even record two or three points for you this week, he would be worth adding.

#5, Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault is the Habs starter

The Montreal Canadiens entered this season with many question marks in the net, but last week was solid for the Habs.

Sam Montembeault has started to play well and appears to be Montreal's starting goaltender going forward. He's currently just 10% rostered and is 3-2-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Montreal is set to play three times this week, meaning Montembeault gets two starts.