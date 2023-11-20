Best NHL Fantasy Hockey waiver wire picks for Week 7 ft. Quinton Byfield

Fantasy hockey is set for its seventh week and at this point, the waivers should be monitored daily.

Fantasy hockey players clearly know if their team is good or what positions they need to improve on. Regardless of where you are in the standings, the waiver wire is crucial to success by either improving your roster or replacing an injured player.

With Week 7 starting tonight, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Fantasy hockey players to add from the waiver wire

#1 Quinton Byfield, C/LW, Los Angeles Kings

Quinton Byfield was drafted second overall in 2020 by the Los Angeles Kings but he is really coming into his own this season.

Byfield is currently around 36% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, so there is a chance he is available this season. He's put up 13 points in his 11 games and has since been promoted to the top power play line as well.

Los Angeles also plays three games this week which makes Byfield a good player to add.

#2 Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Bertuzzi is starting to find his groove

Tyler Bertuzzi was a big signing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but to begin the year, he struggled to find chemistry.

Now, however, Bertuzzi is on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander and has found a ton of success. He has five points in his last five games and is currently around 35% rostered.

Although Toronto only plays two games this week, Bertuzzi is starting to gain more trust in the Maple Leafs lineup and get a bigger role.

#3 Sean Walker, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker has 10 points this season

Sean Walker is only around 13% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, and if you need defensemen who can put up points, he's worth a shot.

Walker has 10 points in 18 games with the Philadelphia Flyers but has six points in his last four games as he's really starting to come into his own. The defensemen is now getting power play time and getting the trust to go on rushes if needed to help provide some offense.

#4 Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek has a .915 SV%

Getting good goaltending is key to success in fantasy hockey, so looking for goaltending on waivers is likely a bad sign.

However, if you need someone this week, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek is worth a pickup. He's rostered in 38% of leagues while holding a 4-5 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .915 SV%.

Chicago is set to play three times this week, which means Mrazek will likely get two starts.