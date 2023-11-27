Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 8 ft. Charlie Coyle

The 2023-24 NHL season is well underway as is fantasy hockey.

With seven weeks over, fantasy hockey players have a good idea if their team will be in the playoffs. However, even if you are at the top or near the bottom of the standings, the waiver wire is crucial in making your team. It's important if you have players who are injured or underperforming.

With Week 8 starting on Monday, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Week 8 Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups

#1 Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle is around 29% rostered in fantasy hockey, and that should be well over 50%.

Coyle has 19 points in 20 games and has seven points in the last five games. He's on the second line while also being on the second-line power play.

If Coyle is available in your league, you need to add him quickly.

#2 Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko is rostered around 9%.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko is around 9% rostered in fantasy hockey leagues, and if he's available in your league, you should add him.

Marchenko and the Blue Jackets have three games this week, which is plenty for you to add him to your lineup. This season, he has 12 points in 20 games and three points in his last three games.

The Russian is on the top line with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau while also being on the top power play line.

#3 Erik Gustafsson, New York Rangers

Erik Gustafsson has 14 points.

If your fantasy hockey team needs defensemen adding New York Rangers Erik Gustafsson makes a lot of sense.

Gustafsson is around 36% rostered in fantasy hockey and has been getting a bigger role with Adam Fox injured.

He quarterbacks the Rangers top power play, and even when Fox gets back, Gustafsson will continue to get run on the second unit.

#4 Connor Ingram, Arizona Coyotes

Connor Ingram is the top goalie available.

Adding goalies on the waiver wire is tough, as nearly all the good goalies will be on other teams.

However, if your fantasy hockey team needs a goalie, Connor Ingram from the Arizona Coyotes will be the best one available.

Ingram is around 26% rostered and is 7-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .920 SV%.