Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 9 ft. Dawson Mercer

The 2023-24 NHL fantasy hockey season has wrapped up its second month of play as teams are now over a quarter into the season. With eight weeks complete, fantasy managers have a good idea if their team is good enough to win it at all or if they need to make some changes.

Even if your team is atop the standings, the waiver wire is crucial in making your team the best it can be. It's important if you have players who are injured or underperforming or have tough matchups.

With Week 9 starting tonight, here are some players on the waiver wire to pick up.

Week 9 Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire pickups

#1, Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils

Dawson Mercer is currently on the New Jersey Devils' top line with Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli and has been making the most out of it.

Mercer is currently rostered in 32% of leagues, is on a four-game point streak and has six points during that stretch. In total, Mercer has 10 points in 22 games but with him now getting time on the top line, it's worth adding him to your fantasy hockey team.

#2, Anthony Beauvillier, Chicago Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks traded Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks and he was immediately put on the top line with Connor Bedard. With Beauvillier getting a spot with Bedard and power play time, his being rostered in 6% of leagues means he is someone you can pick up.

It's worth seeing if Beauvillier can pick up some assists playing with Bedard and if he doesn't or gets demoted off his line, you can simply drop him.

#3, Jake Walman, Detroit Red Wings

NHL Fantasy Hockey: Jake Walman has 12 points in 21 games

Defenseman Jake Walman is only rostered in 29 percent of leagues and is worth picking up for your fantasy team. Walman is currently playing on the top pair with Moritz Seider and has recorded five points in his last three games.

Although he isn't getting any power play time, Walman has produced offensively and is solid on plus/minus which is also a good stat for fantasy hockey.

#4, Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

NHL Fantasy Hockey: Pyotr Kochetkov has become the starting goalie for Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes have turned to Pyotr Kochetkov as their starting goaltender. Kochetkov is rostered in 42 percent of fantasy leagues but has started four straight games for Carolina. During that span, Kochetkov is 3-0-1 and overall is 4-1-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .881 SV%.

The Hurricanes play four games this week, so Kochetkov could be in line for three starts.