"Biggest loser": Montreal Canadiens fans fuming at Habs picks in the 2023 NHL Draft

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Jun 29, 2023 21:19 GMT
In a surprising turn of events, the Montreal Canadiens made headlines during this year's NHL draft by selecting not one, not two, but three goalies. The unexpected move sparked a wave of reactions from NHL fans across social media platforms.

One fan, clearly taken aback by the Canadiens' decision, expressed their disbelief by stating,

"Did the Habs let chatGPT control their picks? Wtf."
Another fan chimed in, highlighting their confusion with the picks by using the hashtag #GoHabsGo.

"Weird picks by #GoHabsGo."
The criticism did not stop there, as another fan proclaimed,

"Worst draft in a decade for the @CanadiensMTL."
Lastly, a particularly harsh assessment came from a fan, who declared,

"The biggest loser in this draft was definitely the Montreal Canadiens."
My letter grades for every #GoHabsGo pick of the 2023 Draft:#5 - David Reinbacher (D): B#69 - Jacob Fowler (G): B+#101 - Florian Xhekaj (LW): F (nice story, awful pick)#110 - Bogdan Konyushkov (D): C#128 - Quentin Miller (G): B-#133 - Sam Harris (LW): C1/2
I am feeling disappointed and that is all I am going to say about the 2023 draft. Onward and upward! #GoHabsGo
@HNIMtl This was a painful draft. I would just like them to play hockey now please. #GoHabsGo
@BR_OpenIce Fire their GM
@BR_OpenIce Talk about throwing toilet paper at the ceiling.

The reactions from these NHL fans reflect a mixture of surprise, confusion, disappointment, and even criticism. While some fans found humor in the unconventional choices, others expressed genuine concern and dissatisfaction. As with any draft, only time will reveal the true impact of these selections on the Canadiens' future.

Carey Price expresses his apologies to the drafted player of the Montreal Canadiens after unintentionally forgetting his name

Carey Price's memorable announcement of the Montreal Canadiens' fifth draft pick became a highlight of the NHL Entry draft. Habs GM Kent Hughes handed over the task of naming the prospect to Price, the goalie, who was a former fifth overall pick himself. Price had a momentary lapse, and couldn't recall the last name of Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher.

Price later took to Twitter to apologize to Reinbacher and playfully make fun of his own mistake.

Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher. 🤦🏻‍♂️😅

In an interview with Sportsnet, Reinbacher expressed his forgiveness and admiration for Price. He said that it was an incredible experience to shake hands with such a great person.

Interestingly, Price wasn't the only goaltender to encounter a mishap on the draft stage. Pekka Rinne, former Nashville Predators netminder, also struggled with pronouncing the name of the team's 24th overall selection, Tanner Molendyk. Rinne paused awkwardly between the first name and surname, eliciting laughter to alleviate the tension.

ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!!!!!!!!TANNER MOLENDYK IS A NASHVILLE PREDATOR!!!!!!@PredsNHL #NHLDraft2023 https://t.co/eHqUgZkRKj

Roberto Luongo, a former NHL goalie and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, took the opportunity to tease his two former opponents on Twitter. He jokingly remarked that the goalies were having a tough time with the draft picks.

The tendies are having a tough night selecting picks
Edited by Gaelin Leif
