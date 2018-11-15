×
Blackhawks end 8-game skid, beat Blues 1-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    15 Nov 2018, 10:06 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeremy Colliton got his first win as an NHL coach when Corey Crawford made 28 saves to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 1-0 on Wednesday night, stopping an eight-game losing streak.

Chicago's slide began with a 7-3 loss at St. Louis on Oct. 27, and Colliton took over after Joel Quenneville was fired on Nov. 6. The Blackhawks then dropped his first three games behind the bench before shutting down the Blues in the opener of a three-game homestand.

It was Crawford's first shutout in more than a year and No. 24 for his career. He missed most of last year and the start of this season because of a concussion.

Chicago got the game's only goal when it caught a break after St. Louis star Vladimir Tarasenko was penalized for hooking in the second period. Jonathan Toews set up Brent Seabrook for an open look that was stopped by Jake Allen, but Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester kicked it into the net at 4:05.

Allen finished with 18 saves for St. Louis, which has dropped two in a row.

JETS 3, CAPITALS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:09 left in the third period to lead Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele had a power-play score for Winnipeg, and Kyle Connor added an empty-netter to seal the victory. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, who've won three straight in their four-game homestand.

Jakub Vrana scored for Washington, and Copley stopped 21 shots.

The Capitals were coming off a 5-2 win over Minnesota on Tuesday in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Copley was in net for that win and had to quickly get ready for this game because starter Braden Holtby was a late-day scratch with an undisclosed upper-body injury. University of Manitoba women's goalie coach Gavin McHale, 31, was tapped to be Washington's emergency backup.

