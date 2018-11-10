×
Blake Wheeler has goal, 4 assists in Jets' win over Avs

Associated Press
10 Nov 2018
AP Image

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had an empty-net goal and four assists in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Wheeler extended his point streak to nine games. He has two goals and 15 assists during the run, and is second in the NHL with 18 assists overall — one behind Colorado's Mikko Rantanen.

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine had power-play goals, giving the Jets at least one power-play goal in 11 straight games to add to a franchise record. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, with Scheifele adding an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Colorado defenseman Eric Johnson scored his first goal of the season, Tyson Jost added a goal and Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots. The Avalanche have lost five in a row.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Edmonton on Sunday.

Jets: Host New Jersey on Sunday.

