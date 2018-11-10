Blue Jackets power past Capitals, 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets' NHL-worst power play scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in his return to the lineup and Anthony Duclair had his seventh goal of the season for Columbus, which has three power-play goals during its two-game winning streak. It entered the night 7 of 59 on the power play, an 11.9 percent conversion rate.

Bobrovsky bailed his teammates out on a turnover-filled night that saw him face 34 shots. Fellow Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby did the same for Washington, stopping 34 shots.

Matt Niskanen had a power-play goal for the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, DEVILS 1

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his ninth goal of the season, Patrick Marleau had his 600th NHL assist and Toronto beat New Jersey.

Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Andreas Johnsson, Morgan Rielly and Tyler Ennis also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves. Toronto improved to 11-5-0 with its third straight victory.

Marleau was involved in Kadri's goal, becoming the 88th NHL player to reach the 600 assist milestone. The only other active player with 600 assists is San Jose's Joe Thornton with 1,032. Marleau scored on a late tip but the goal was waved off un review because of a high stick.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey.

RED WINGS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Detroit past New York.

Andreas Athanasiou, who had tied the game with 2:02 remaining in the third period, backhanded a pass to Larkin, who redirected the puck past Henrik Lundqvist for his seventh goal of the season. The Rangers led 2-0 after two periods but had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit has won five of six after winning just one of its first 10 games.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Neal Pionk scored 40 seconds apart during an extended New York power play late in the second period, but Justin Abdelkader began the Detroit rally with a goal early in the third.

JETS 5, AVALANCHE 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had an empty-net goal and four assists in Winnipeg' victory over Colorado.

Wheeler extended his point streak to nine games. He has two goals and 15 assists during the run, and is second in the NHL with 18 assists overall — one behind Colorado's Mikko Rantanen.

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine had power-play goals, giving the Jets at least one power-play goal in 11 straight games to add to a franchise record. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves. Eric Johnson and Tyson Jost scored for Colorado.

BLUES 4, SHARKS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chad Johnson made 33 saves for his first shutout with St. Louis, helping the Blues beat San Jose.

Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, and Alexander Steen scored. The Blues have won four of five games after winning just two of their first eight to start the season.

Johnson started just his third game of the season, but his second straight. He improved to 2-2-0 with his first shutout since November 2016 with the Calgary Flames.