Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Blue Jackets sign Tortorella to 2-year contract extension

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:11 IST
AP Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have given coach John Tortorella a two-year contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that Tortorella, who has led the Blue Jackets to the playoffs in his first two full seasons, has been signed through the 2020-21 season. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The 60-year-old Tortorella is the franchise's all-time leader in wins, guiding Columbus to a 129-87-23 record since being named coach in October 2015. His current $2 million-a-year contract runs through this season.

He won the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL's coach of the year after Columbus posted the best record in franchise history with a 50-24-8 mark in 2016-17.

Tortorella has compiled a 575-462-138 record (.548) in 1,175 games as coach of four different teams.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2003-04. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Blue Jackets sign Duclair to $650,000, 1-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Blue Jackets give Jenner 4-year, $15M contract
RELATED STORY
Homeward bound: Star center John Tavares chooses Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Trotz, Capitals begin working toward contract extension
RELATED STORY
Coyotes sign Ekman-Larsson to 8-year extension
RELATED STORY
The Latest: AP source says Sabres trade O'Reilly to Blues
RELATED STORY
AP source: Couture agrees to 8-year extension with Sharks
RELATED STORY
Ducks sign G John Gibson to 8-year, $51.2 million extension
RELATED STORY
Vegas signs Max Pacioretty to extension after trade
RELATED STORY
Sharks sign Couture to extension, miss out on Tavares
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us