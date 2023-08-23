Blues winger pens emotional tribute to brother Jimmy Hayes who died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication in 2021

In an emotional and heartfelt letter published in The Player's Tribune, St. Louis Blues player Kevin Hayes opens up about his brother, Jimmy Hayes.

Jimmy tragically passed away in 2021 from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The letter paints a vivid and intimate portrait of their relationship, showcasing the bond between the two brothers. They were more than just family, and were best friends and heroes to each other.

The letter begins with a poignant saying that Kevin shares:

"Every person has two deaths. The first is when they’re buried in the ground. The second is the last time that someone says their name."

Jimmy Hayes was a role model, a mentor, and an inspiration for his brother. Kevin describes Jimmy as someone who effortlessly made everyone feel valued and included, regardless of their background. Growing up in blue-collar Boston, Jimmy's charisma and kindness left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.

Kevin added:

"Jimmy was more like my hero. He was three years older than me, and he was — Can I curse here? Earmuffs, kids — he was just the f****** best. I don’t know how else to say it. I’ve never seen a kid who just wanted everybody else to be alright, all the time."

He added:

"You could be the biggest nerd in the world (me, for example) and Jimmy would go out of his way to talk to you and make you feel part of the group."

The letter is filled with anecdotes that reflect the brothers' inseparable bond. Kevin recalls how Jimmy helped him navigate the challenging transition to a new school and how Jimmy's charismatic presence instantly made him feel welcome. From childhood to high school and beyond, their journey was intertwined, culminating in both of them playing for Boston College and eventually making their way to the NHL.

Jimmy Hayes's presence on and off the ice was infectious. Even as a college student, his larger-than-life personality led to memorable and hilarious moments. From epic video game battles to supporting each other in their hockey careers, their shared experiences formed a tapestry of brotherly camaraderie.

Kevin's recollections highlight Jimmy's ability to bring joy and unity to those around him. His description of Jimmy as the "Dorchester Batman," swooping in to stand up for others, captures the essence of his character. This theme of inclusivity and support is a thread that runs throughout the letter, showcasing Jimmy's profound impact on everyone he encounters.

Kevin addresses Jimmy Hayes's tragic passing

Despite their playful interactions, the letter takes a somber turn as Kevin addresses Jimmy Hayes's tragic passing. He acknowledges the opioid epidemic that has affected countless families across the United States. Kevin emphasizes that addiction touches individuals from all walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, and engineers.

Kevin's pain and grief are palpable as he expresses the profound loss of his brother. He acknowledges that the pain will never fully fade but also recognizes the importance of sharing Jimmy's story to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of drug addiction.

The letter concludes with Kevin's poignant realization that he will never stop telling Jimmy Hayes's story.