Bobrovsky stands tall as Blue Jackets beat Stars 4-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair, Markus Nutivaara, Nick Foligno and Ryan Murray scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Ben Bishop stopped 30 shots and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who lost their second straight after winning three in a row.

Bobrovsky, who has struggled lately, played one his better games this season, capping it by withstanding a 6-on-5 surge after Dallas pulled Bishop late in the game.

Duclair used a screen by teammate Boone Jenner to beat Bishop with a shot from the left circle with a minute left in the opening period, giving Columbus its first power-play goal in six games going back to Oct. 25.

Nutivaara made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season in the middle of the second period, a one-timer from the right circle off a slick cross-ice pass from Artemi Panarin. Foligno rocketed a one-timer over Bishop's shoulder from the left dot late in the second to give the Blue Jackets a two-goal lead.

Dallas scored on a power-play early in the third, with Benn getting his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Murray finished it with an empty-net goal with about two minutes left.

NOTES: Columbus has beaten Dallas six straight times. ... D Dean Kukan replaced Scott Harrington in the Columbus lineup. F Lukas Sedlak replaced Oliver Bjorkstrand. ... Dallas forward Brett Ritchie missed his second straight game due to an illness. D Marc Methot missed his third game with a lower-body injury. F Alexander Radulov missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury. ... Jenner has three assists in the past three games. ... Bobrovsky is 11-1-1 against Dallas in his career.

Dallas: Hosts San Jose on Thursday night.

Columbus: At Washington on Friday night.

