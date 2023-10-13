The Boston Bruins are celebrating their 100th year of existence.

In celebration of their 100th season, the Bruins released the 20 players on their all-centennial team Thursday. It is comprised of 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

Given that hundreds of players have played for the Boston Bruins, it wasn't easy to create the team, so there were some snubs, and here are three of them.

#1 Tuukka Rask, G

Tuukka Rask was the Boston Bruins goaltender from the 2007-08 season until the 2021-22 season.

Rask spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Bruins and went 308-165-66 with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 SV%. Rask was a key reason why Boston was so good for several years and also was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team.

The goalies were the hardest part of this team as Boston has had multiple elite-level goalies.

#2 Tim Thomas, G

Tim Thomas could have also been on this list as he was the Boston Bruins goalie for eight years.

Thomas didn't make his NHL debut until the 2002-03 season when he was 28. He then didn't play in the NHL again until he was 31, still with the Bruins.

Tim Thomas was a big reason why the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011 as he was the team's starting goalie. In his career with Boston, Thomas went 196-121-45 with a 2.48 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Thomas won the Vezina twice and won the Conn Smythe in 2011 as the playoff MVP for the Bruins.

#3 Willie O'Ree, F

Although the list was the 20 best Boston Bruins players of all time, which Willie O'Ree certainly wasn't, there is an argument for him to be on this team.

O'Ree was the first Black player to play in the NHL with the Boston Bruins during the 1957-58 season. He ended up only playing 43 teams with the team and recorded 14 points, but his impact on the Bruins franchise and the NHL is worthy of a spot on this team.