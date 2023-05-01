Boston Bruins fans react to crushing game seven loss to Florida Panthers in overtime

The Boston Bruins, who dominated the regular season and set the record for the most wins in a single season in NHL history, were stunned in game seven of the first round by the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins entered the playoffs as the top seed in the NHL and the winners of the Presidents Trophy, but were unable to advance past the first round.

BRUINS FANS REACT: The worst choke in years? Boston Bruins fail to make it past the first round after record breaking season

mild @sufferingmild Linus ullmark trying to carry the bruins like he did in the regular season Linus ullmark trying to carry the bruins like he did in the regular season https://t.co/OzSO47I8F2

The Boston Bruins took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but the Panthers refused to go down without a fight. Led by strong performances from Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Montour, the Panthers rallied to win three straight games and knock the Bruins out of the playoffs.

Sam @Babytatum00 I don't even know what to say. I became a Bruins fan this season and thought they were going to win it all. I am simply speechless I don't even know what to say. I became a Bruins fan this season and thought they were going to win it all. I am simply speechless

Anxious Bruins Fan @diegofellows I am so disappointed. I am so disappointed.

The Panthers struck first in game seven, with Montour scoring on a backhand shot past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the first period. Reinhart then scored early in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Kilgore Trout ❌ @CohibaSmkr The Bruins played and a heartless, series. They looked old and exhausted.

They got the result they deserved.



They got the result they deserved. The Bruins played and a heartless, series. They looked old and exhausted. They got the result they deserved.

Skye @skylee_sullivan Oh Bruins, you just broke my heart Oh Bruins, you just broke my heart 💔

Thomas Clark @MauiThomas @ByPatForde I was gonna say cows can fly before the Bruins lose this but we’ve learned… they kinda can… @ByPatForde I was gonna say cows can fly before the Bruins lose this but we’ve learned… they kinda can…

The Boston Bruins responded with two power play goals, one from David Krejci in the second period and another from Tyler Bertuzzi early in the third period. David Pastrnak gave the Bruins their first lead of the game with a goal midway through the third period.

But the Panthers refused to back off, and Montour scored his second goal of the game with just over a minute left in regulation to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Josh Samples @Samples75 The biggest choke job since 28-3. I’ll never trust the #Bruins in the playoffs again. The biggest choke job since 28-3. I’ll never trust the #Bruins in the playoffs again.

In overtime, it was Carter Verhaeghe who played the hero for the Panthers, snapping a shot past Swayman to give the Panthers the victory and advance them to the second round of the playoffs.

Andrew Sheehy @andrewsheehy228 You can hear a Plastic Cup in the Concourse drop in TD Garden right now. Carter Verhaeghe's Overtime Goal helps the Panthers eliminate the Bruins in Game 7. The Bruins Record Setting 65 Win Season goes to waste. There will be changes in Boston as a result of this. #StanleyCup You can hear a Plastic Cup in the Concourse drop in TD Garden right now. Carter Verhaeghe's Overtime Goal helps the Panthers eliminate the Bruins in Game 7. The Bruins Record Setting 65 Win Season goes to waste. There will be changes in Boston as a result of this. #StanleyCup

Colin Yamamma @CYamamma The Bruins loss tonight might be the most disappointing in Boston sports history. It’s up there with “helmet catch” and “Bill Buckner” imo. Just an absolutely gutting and embarrassing defeat. The Bruins loss tonight might be the most disappointing in Boston sports history. It’s up there with “helmet catch” and “Bill Buckner” imo. Just an absolutely gutting and embarrassing defeat.

Tito Makani @FinkinDiesel Heartbreaking #bruins . No other way to describe it, panthers were the better team cause they wanted it more Heartbreaking #bruins. No other way to describe it, panthers were the better team cause they wanted it more

The Boston Bruins, who had high hopes for a deep playoff run, were left to wonder what went wrong. Despite their regular season success, they were unable to carry that momentum into the playoffs and were eliminated in the first round.

For the Panthers, however, the victory was a huge boost of confidence. They had battled back from the brink of elimination and were able to knock off the top seed in the NHL.

As they prepare to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, they know they have got their work cut out for them, but they are also riding a wave of momentum that could carry them deep into the playoffs.

