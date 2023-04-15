Boston Bruins playoff history: One of the NHL's original six teams' best playoff moments

The Boston Bruins have a rich playoff history, with numerous championships and memorable moments throughout the years. As they head into the 2023 NHL playoffs after winning the President's Trophy, let's take a look back at their playoff history.

The Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships in their history, the most recent of which came in 2011. That year, the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks in a hard-fought seven-game series. Tim Thomas was the star of the playoffs for the Bruins, posting a .967 save percentage and a 1.98 goals-against average. He was subsequently awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

The Bruins have also had success in other decades. The 1970 championship team, which featured legends such as Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito, is considered one of the greatest teams in NHL history. The Bruins swept the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals that year, with Orr scoring the championship-clinching goal in overtime.

The Boston Bruins have had numerous playoff battles with their rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, over the years. One of the most memorable came in the first round of the 2011 playoffs when the Bruins defeated the Canadiens in seven games. The series featured numerous fights and a memorable overtime goal by Nathan Horton in Game 7.

Another notable playoff series for the Boston Bruins came in 2013 when they faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. The Bruins found themselves down 4-1 in Game 7, but staged a historic comeback to win 5-4 in overtime. Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal, and the Bruins went on to reach the Stanley Cup Finals that year.

Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Seven

Last year, in 2022, the Boston Bruins lost in seven games to the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins came into the postseason last year in a much different position, as the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins exploded in the regular season this year, winning the top overall seed in the NHL.

As the Boston Bruins head into the 2023 NHL playoffs after winning the President's Trophy, they will be looking to add another championship to their storied history. With a talented roster and a history of success in the playoffs, they will be a tough team to beat.

