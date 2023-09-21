Boston Bruins' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with high hopes and a revamped lineup.

With some key offseason acquisitions and a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, the team is looking to make a deep playoff run.

Here's a closer look at the projected starting lines for the upcoming season:

1st Line:

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Brad Marchand remains a cornerstone of the Boston Bruins' offense, bringing his scoring prowess and tenacity to the top line.

Charlie Coyle will anchor this line with his two-way play and ability to win crucial faceoffs.

Trent Frederic, known for his physicality and emerging offensive skills, complements the line's dynamics perfectly.

2nd Line:

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk is expected to bounce back from a challenging season, providing speed and scoring ability.

Pavel Zacha, a new addition to the team, brings versatility and playmaking to the center position.

David Pastrnak, a perennial goal-scoring threat, will continue to be a vital asset on the right wing.

3rd Line:

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Jakub Lauko

James van Riemsdyk, another offseason acquisition, adds size and scoring touch to the third line.

Morgan Geekie, a young talent with offensive potential, will center this line.

Jakub Lauko, known for his speed and defensive responsibility, will provide valuable support on the left wing.

4th Line:

Milan Lucic – Patrick Brown – A.J. Greer

Milan Lucic returns to Boston, bringing his physical presence and veteran leadership to the fourth line.

Patrick Brown, a reliable two-way forward, will contribute defensively and on the penalty kill.

A.J. Greer, a gritty forward with energy to spare, rounds out this hard-hitting line.

Defensive Pairings:

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk will continue to excel in his puck-moving role, providing offensive support from the blue line.

Charlie McAvoy remains the anchor of the defense, with his exceptional two-way abilities.

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Hampus Lindholm, acquired via trade, adds stability and defensive prowess to the second pairing.

Brandon Carlo's physicality and shot-blocking skills complement Lindholm's style.

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Derek Forbort brings his shot-blocking and penalty-killing expertise to the third pairing.

Kevin Shattenkirk, a power-play specialist, will contribute offensively from the blue line.

Goaltenders:

Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark is expected to take the starting role between the pipes, showcasing his consistency and agility.

Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman, a rising star in the goaltending ranks, will provide solid backup support.

With this projected lineup, the Boston Bruins aim to blend experience with youth, skill with physicality and offensive firepower with defensive responsibility.

If these lines can gel effectively, the Bruins could be a formidable force in the 2023-24 NHL season and fans can't wait to see this exciting roster in action.