Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 9, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes (19-17-2), on a three-game losing streak, face off against the Boston Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, with the game airing at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN and SCRIPPS.

Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

The Boston Bruins, averaging 3.37 goals and allowing 2.66 goals per game this season, are the NHL's ninth-best scoring team, with 131 goals at a rate of 3.4 per game.

David Pastrnak has contributed significantly with 24 goals and 31 assists. In goal, Linus Ullmark has an impressive 13-5-2 record, accompanied by a 2.74 GAA and .917 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes maintain an average of 2.95 goals per game, while their defense concedes 3.0 goals per game.

Ranking 25th in the league with 112 goals at a rate of 3.0 per game, the Coyotes have seen notable contributions from Clayton Keller, who has scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has played a vital role with a 13-8-0 record, with a 2.61 GAA and an impressive .916 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Coyotes have faced each other 86 times, with the Bruins maintaining an impressive overall record of 57-22-7 (70.3%).

The Bruins' dominance is highlighted by their longest winning streak of 19 games against the Coyotes, commencing with a 3-0 victory on Oct 10, 2010 and extending until Oct 15, 2022.

The Bruins hold the league's fourth best goal differential of +27, while the Coyotes, with a goal differential of -2, rank 18th.

The Bruins exhibit a formidable 85.81% penalty kill success rate, securing the third best position in the league, while the Coyotes' 79.66% places them in 17th spot.

Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has clinched victory in 20 of 33 games as the favorites. The Bruins have particularly excelled in games with odds shorter than -157, winning 15 of 21, giving them a favorable 61.1% chance of winning this contest.

Meanwhile, as the underdogs in 27 games this season, the Coyotes have secured 10 victories. In instances where odds labeled them as underdogs with odds of +132 or longer, Arizona has posted a 4-8 record, with odds implying a 43.1% chance of the Coyotes winning in this game.

Prediction: Bruins 4 2 Coyotes

Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Coyotes to beat the spread: No

