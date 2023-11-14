Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 14th 2023

The Boston Bruins are in Buffalo to play the Sabres on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the KeyBank Center. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are currently 11-1-2 this season and coming off an OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Prior to that, the Bruins beat the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins' scoring has been led by David Pastrnak (21 points), captain Brad Marchand (15 points), Charlie Coyle (12 points), James van Riemsdyk (11 points), and Pavel Zacha (10 points). The Bruins are also 5-1-1 on the road this season.

Buffalo's scoring, meanwhile, is being led by Jeff Skinner (13 points), Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson (both 12 points), Rasmus Dahlin (11 points), and JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch (both 10 points).

The Sabres are 7-7-1 this season which is good for 12th in the Eastern Conference and are 4-4 at home. Buffalo is coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Bruins vs. Sabres: Head-to-head & key numbers

Boston leads the all-time series with 156 wins, 127 losses, and 29 ties.

The Bruins are allowing just 2 goals per game which is the best in the NHL.

Buffalo ranks 22nd in goals per game at 2.93.

Boston has the second-best penalty kill in the NHL at 90.9%.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is 3-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .958 SV% against his former team.

Bruins vs. Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Boston Bruins are slight -155 favorites while the Buffalo Sabres are +130 underdogs and the over/under is set at 6.5 with the under juiced to -122.

Boston has surprised a lot of people this season with their start but it is primarily because of goaltender Linus Ullmark. However, the Bruins' offense is also clicking while Buffalo's offense has struggled.

Prediction: Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Bruins vs. Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston to win -155

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -122

Tip 3: Brad Marchand over 2.5 shots on goal -150

Tip 4: Devon Levi under 27.5 saves -120

