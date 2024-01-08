Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 8th 2024

Monday, Jan 8 brings an exciting matchup at Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET between the Boston Bruins (24-8-6) and Colorado Avalance (25-12-3), broadcasted on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

Colorado is looking to bounce back from an 8-4 home loss to the Florida Panthers on Jan 6, whereas Boston enters the game with momentum after securing a 7-3 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins, in their recent matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, dominated with a seven-goal performance leading to victory. Boston's offensive prowess ranks them 10th, averaging 3.37 goals per game, while their solid defense, conceding 2.66 goals per game, secures the 5th spot.

David Pastrnak has been a key contributor with 24 goals and 31 assists this season. In goal, Linus Ullmark boasts a commendable record of 13-5-2, maintaining a 2.74 GAA and an impressive .917 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche responded with a strong performance against the Panthers in their recent game, despite facing defensive struggles. On the season, the Colorado is averaging 3.68 goals and conceding 3.15 goals per game.

Nathan MacKinnon stands out with 22 goals and 43 assists, and Mikko Rantanen adds to the offensive firepower with 20 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. In goal, Alexander Georgiev boasts a commendable 21-9-2 record this season, displaying skills with a 2.98 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Avalanche have faced off in a total of 163 games, combining both regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins boast an overall record of 82-65-15-1 (54.9%) against the Avalanche.

Presently, the Bruins are on a 3-game winning streak against the Avalanche.

In regular season matchups alone, the Bruins hold a 76-60-15-1 (54.9%) record against the Avalanche.

The Boston Bruins' longest winning streak over the Avalanche is 8 games, beginning on Jan 11, 1990, with a 3-1 victory and extending until Nov 15, 1990.

The Avalanche's penalty kill success rate of 82.73% ranks them as the 10th best in the league. On the other hand, the Bruins shine with the league's third-best penalty-kill percentage at 85.92%.

In terms of goal differentials, the Bruins hold the fourth-best in the league with a +27, while the Avalanche hold the seventh-best goal differential at +21.

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds and prediction

Colorado has demonstrated strength as the favorite this season, winning 23 out of 36 games from that position. When facing odds lower than -131 in 33 games, the Avalanche have secured 22 wins. The odds currently suggest a 56.7% chance of Colorado winning this game.

Turning to the Bruins, who have been the underdog three times this season, they managed to upset their opponent in two of those instances. In a game with odds of +110 or longer this season, the Bruins emerged victorious, bringing their current win probability to 47.6%.

Prediction: Avalanche 6-3 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs Colorado Avalanche: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Bruins to beat the spread: No

