Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

The Boston Bruins (22-7-6) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, January 2, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Following their 5-3 road triumph over the Detroit Red Wings on December 31, Boston enters the matchup in good form. Conversely, Columbus is looking to rebound from a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Buffalo Sabres on December 30.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins are averaging 3.20 goals per game and conceding 2.60 goals per game.

Their power play success rate is 27.4%, and they maintain an 85.8% efficiency on the penalty kill. David Pastrnak is leading the team in scoring, contributing 22 goals and 28 assists.

Netminder Linus Ullmark holds an 11-5-2 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are scoring 3.13 goals per game and conceding 3.66 goals per game. Their power play operates at a 15.4% success rate, and the penalty kill stands at 81% efficiency.

Johnny Gaudreau leads Columbus with seven goals, 18 assists, and 78 shots on goal. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins has posted a 7-8-6 record this season with a 3.25 GAA and a.907 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets have engaged in a total of 46 matchups, including regular season and playoffs. The Bruins hold a commendable overall record of 29-16-1 (63.0%) against the Blue Jackets. In regular season contests, the Bruins maintain a 25-14-1 (62.5%) record against the Blue Jackets, which lasted 7 games, kicking off on March 15, 2011, with a 3-2 victory and concluding on November 21, 2014. In faceoff, the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 26th-ranked win rate at 47.4%, while the Bruins secure the 19th position with a 49.4% win rate. The Boston Bruins boast the league's fifth-best goal differential at +21; in contrast, the Blue Jackets find themselves in the 27th position in the league with a goal differential of -20.

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

The Bruins have an impressive track record in games with odds shorter than -234, winning six out of nine and holding a substantial 70.1% chance of winning their upcoming match.

In the ongoing season, the Blue Jackets have been labeled as the underdog in 34 matchups, managing to defy expectations and upset their opponent 11 times. They have secured victories in three out of nine games where they were the underdog with odds of +190 or longer, boasting a win probability of 34.5%.

Prediction: Bruins 4–3 Blue Jackets

Boston Bruins vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No

