Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 6th 2023

The Dallas Stars will face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars preview

The Boston Bruins are enjoying a successful season with their offense averaging 3.18 goals per game. Key players David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand have contributed significantly with 14 goals and 12 assists, leading the top line.

The depth of their offense is evident as Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and James van Riemsdyk have combined for 10 goals and 13 assists. Additionally, Matthew Poitras, Jake DeBrusk, and James van Riemsdyk have added seven goals and eight assists, making the Bruins a formidable offensive force.

On the other hand, the Dallas Stars have also had a strong season, but their offense has room for improvement, averaging 2.90 goals per game. Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Jamie Benn have been the primary contributors with 12 goals and 18 assists, leading the top two lines.

However, the rest of the offense has faced challenges, with only five skaters tallying two or more goals. This top-heavy offensive approach can be exploited by opposing defenses.

Bruins vs Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars have engaged in 21 games thus far, maintaining an average of 5.4 goals per match in their matchups.

The Boston Bruins have secured 14 victories against the Dallas Stars, with 7 losses, 0 draws, 2 wins in overtime (OT), and 2 losses in OT. However, they have yet to claim a win in the Penalty Shootout (PS) and have suffered 1 loss in such situations. On average, the Bruins have scored 3 goals per match.

On the other side, the Dallas Stars have achieved 7 wins against the Bruins, accompanied by 14 losses, 0 draws, 2 wins in OT, and 2 losses in OT. They have managed 1 victory in the Penalty Shootout (PS) while enduring 0 losses in that scenario. The Stars have averaged 2.4 goals per match.

The numbers suggest that when these two teams meet, the matches tend to be relatively high-scoring affairs, with the Bruins displaying a more potent offensive performance.

Bruins vs Stars: Predictions

With the moneyline odds favoring the Dallas Stars at -137 and the Boston Bruins at +114, the Stars are determined to bounce back against the Bruins, who swept them last season, outscoring Dallas 6-3 in two games. The over/under set at 5.5.

The Stars are eager to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss at home on February 14 last season, making them strong contenders to win this NHL game.

Bruins vs Stars Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stars to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Stars to score first - Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score - Yes