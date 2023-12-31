Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 31, 2023

Join the action at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Dec 31 at 5 p.m. ET as the Boston Bruins (21-7-6) go head-to-head with the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4).

The Bruins are coming off a convincing 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils, while the Red Wings clinched a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against the Nashville Predators in their last game.

ESPN+, NESN and BSDET will be broadcasting the game, featuring two teams entering the matchup on the back of recent wins.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

On Saturday, the Boston Bruins showcased an impressive performance against the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins' offense displayed its potency with a five-goal output, led by David Pastrnak, who contributed two goals and an assist.

This season, the Bruins have averaged 3.09 goals per game and conceding only 2.61. Despite occassional offensive fluctuations, the team's defense ranks fifth in the NHL. David Pastrnak's remarkable season includes 20 goals and 25 assists.

In goal, Linus Ullmark boasts an admirable record of 11 wins, five losses and two overtime losses, backed by a solid 2.87 GAA and an impressive .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings boast the league's third highest scoring record with 128 goals (3.6 per game). But they're grappling with defensive challenges, having conceded 123 goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.

Key contributors include Alex DeBrincat with 17 goals and 20 assists, and Dylan Larkin, amassing 30 total points (1.0 per game) with 13 goals and 17 assists.

In goal, Ville Husso holds a 9-5-2 record, accompanied by a .893 SV% and 3.53 GAA.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 655 games, encompassing both regular season and playoffs,

The Red Wings have an overall record of 280-279-95-1 (50%) against the Bruins.

Detroit boasts a two-game winning streak in the matchup.

In regular season games, the Red Wings have a 265-256-95-1 (50.6%) record against the Bruins.

The longest winning streak the Red Wings have had over the Bruins spans 15 games, initiated with a 6-3 win on Jan 25, 1944, and concluding on Mar 4, 1945.

The Red Wings rank 14th in penalty kill percentage, at 80.16%, while the Bruins are third-best with 85.94.

The Red Wings have a win % of 49.1, 22nd-best in the NHL, while the Bruins slightly surpass them with a 49.9% success rate, 17th spot.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Boston has thrived as the favorite this season, securing a solid 17-12 record. The Bruins have shone in games with odds shorter than -135, winning 15 of 23 games and boasting a success rate of 65.2%. The odds indicate a favorable 57.4% probability of Boston emerging victorious.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have embraced the underdof role in 24 games, upsetting their opponent in 10, reflecting a 41.7% success rate. When Detroit has played as an underdog with odds at +115 or longer in 17 games, they hold a 7-10 record, suggesting a 46.5% chance of securing a win.

Boston Bruins vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

