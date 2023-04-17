Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Game 1: How and where to watch live on TV, channel list and more - 2023 NHL Playoffs

The stage is set for the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers in Round 1 (Game 1) of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The teams are gearing themselves up to battle it out in an intense contest when they meet tonight. Fans can anticipate high-voltage action between the teams.

Here are the details for this playoff matchup:

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Match Details

The Bruins have a home ice advantage, meaning they will host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden in Game 1, 2, 5 and 7.

The Round 1 (Game 1) between the Bruins and the Panthers is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17. The puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

To watch the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers game live, fans can tune into ESPN and Bally Sports. The game can also be enjoyed live on NESN and BSFL networks. Live streaming of the game can be accessed on Fubo with a seven-day free trial.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Match Preview

The Boston Bruins were the most dominant team throughout the regular season. They stayed consistent throughout the season, which also helped them establish their name through the history books.

They set a new record for the most wins (65) and most points (135) in a single season. David Pastrnak has been a pillar for the Bruins in their offense and has scored 61 goals for the team, making him the second-leading goalscorer of the season after Connor McDavid (64).

Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

The 2023 Presidents' Trophy winner also conceded only 174 goals (2.1/game), the least in the league this season and they have the best goaltending duo in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

The Florida Panthers, on the other hand, turned things around in the final stretch of their playoff run. Matthew Tkachuk has been a pillar for the squad in goal scoring (109 points) and has made a significant contribution to their team in reaching the post-season.

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals

Defensively, the Panthers have struggled as they have conceded 272 goals (3.3 goals/games). Goaltender Alex Lyon has given the team a significant boost recently, going 6-1-1 in his final eight games of the season with a .942 SV%.

After a historic season, the Bruins will be playing under considerable pressure as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers have defeated the Bruins twice this season and have a chance to do so again in the playoffs.

However, as they say, the playoffs are unpredictable, so we may expect everything to happen in the Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers matchup tonight.

