Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The past two games involving the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers have been much closer to what was expected. The President's Trophy-winning Boston Bruins have scored 10 goals and boosted their lead in the series to 3-1. Florida is currently in elimination mode as it heads to Boston for Game 5.

The Florida Panthers have tried everything to extend this series. It hasn't worked.

They switched goaltenders, giving veteran Sergei Bobrovsky a shot in Game 4 after Alex Lyon played the previous three and was pulled after struggling in Game 3. Bobrovsky allowed five goals on just 30 shots (.833%).

So the biggest area of concern for the Panthers is obviously at the crease.

Lyon started the series strong but has seemed overwhelmed at times. Bobrovksy struggled mightily in Game 4, and the series could meet its end tonight in Boston.

Who will the Panthers turn to in a do-or-die situation? It could be the veteran with more playoff experience, but what if he is just as poor as he was in Game 4? It's a tricky situation for a team that's really up against a wall.

The Boston Bruins built a 3-1 series lead all without the help of captain Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron left the regular-season finale with an upper-body injury and despite the coaching staff calling it "precautionary," has not played since.

But with an important Game 5 looming, Bergeron made significant strides in his recovery. On Tuesday, the captain returned to practice for the first time since the injury.

Boston Bruins @NHLBruins Patrice Bergeron reacts following his return to Patrice Bergeron reacts following his return to #NHLBruins practice on Tuesday: "Feeling good...today's a good day. We'll see tomorrow how I feel. I'm not anticipating any setbacks. So far, so good." 🎥 Patrice Bergeron reacts following his return to #NHLBruins practice on Tuesday: "Feeling good...today's a good day. We'll see tomorrow how I feel. I'm not anticipating any setbacks. So far, so good." https://t.co/wayhdHEo0J

If he is able to return in Game 5, it should provide (another) boost to a Boston Bruins team that is already feeling pretty good about themselves. And why shouldn't they?

They broke the NHL record for most points in a season, have a chance to send the Panthers home in five games and earn a nice break before they meet their next opponent. Above all, they know they had success even without their most important player.

Boston Bruins projected lineup

Marchand-Coyle-Frederic

Hall-Krejci-DeBrusk

Bertuzzi-Zacha-Pastrnak

Lauko-Nosek-Hathaway

*Bergeron*

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Orlov

Ullmark

Swayman

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Luostarinen-Bennett-Tkachuk

Lomberg-Lundell-Reinhart

Cousins-Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

Staal-Montour

Maura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Prediction

The Boston Bruins have it going on right now. If Bergeron returns tonight, Boston rolls. If not, they should still be able to find a way to close out the series.

Bruins 4, Panthers 2

Poll : 0 votes