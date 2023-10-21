Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | Oct. 21, 2023

The Los Angeles Kings, who have two wins and two losses, will host the Boston Bruins at their home arena.

This game will take place on Saturday, October 21 and start at 10:30 PM ET. The Bruins are currently on a three-game winning streak. They will attempt to extend this run with another win on Saturday evening.

This game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and can be watched live on ESPN+, BSW and NESN channels.

Boston Bruins preview

After setting a record number of points last season, the Boston Bruins have started this year's campaign on an impressive note with an undefeated start -- three wins out of three games so far.

Recent success includes a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. Brad Marchand, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak all scored goals to lead their team to victory. While Linus Ullmark kept up his perfect season record by making 26 saves and remaining undefeated thus far.

The rotating goaltending strategy has proven to be highly successful for the team. Ullmark allowed only two goals in his two appearances, and Swayman earned his first win with his debut appearance.

The Bruins should continue their goalie rotation against the Kings, with Swayman likely starting.

Los Angeles Kings preview

The Los Angeles Kings were able to recover after suffering two consecutive losses against the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes by winning consecutive road games against the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.

Recent success against the Wild, in particular their 7-3 win, provided ample proof of their new additions' potential.

Cam Talbot, previously with the Ottawa Senators, made 29 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice with his newly acquired second-line center status.

The Kings have displayed strong offensive capabilities. The rank second in goals scored in the Western Conference. However, maintaining consistency on defense remains a significant challenge.

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards

Milan Lucic

Pavel Zacha

David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk

Charlie Mcavoy

Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Quinton Byfield

Anze Kopitar

Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson

Drew Doughty

Matt Roy

Goalies

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Kings were considered favorites with moneyline odds of -110 while Boston Bruins were seen as underdogs with identical odds of -110.

Los Angeles had an outstanding track record when listed as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or lower, winning 27 times while incurring 14 losses. This means they achieved victory in approximately 65.9% of these games. This is an outstanding display when expected to succeed.