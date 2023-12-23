Boston Bruins vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

The Boston Bruins are set to clash against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including NESN, BSN, BSWI and ESPN+.

The contest can also be listened to on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3.

Boston Bruins game preview

The Boston Bruins stand at 19-6-6 this season after losing to the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in their last game. On average, the Bruins score 3.10 goals per game and allow 2.65. Their power play success rate is 24.0%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 86.1%.

David Pastrnak has been a key player for Boston this season, scoring 19 goals and 24 assists, resulting in 43 points. Brad Marchand has also been exceptional, registering 13 goals and assisting 14 others to accumulate 27 points.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman has a record of 9-2-4 this season, a save percentage of .928, and goals against average of 2.25 per game.

Milan Lucic (personal), Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed) and Derek Forbort (undisclosed) are unavailable.

Minnesota Wild game preview

The Minnesota Wild have a record of 14-13-4 this season after winning their last game 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens. They are scoring 3.03 goals and conceding 3.19 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 18.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 72.6%.

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 11 goals and made 19 assists in 31 games for Minnesota, resulting in 30 points. On the other hand, Mats Zuccarello has accumulated 28 points this season with six goals and 22 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 5-5-2 this season. He has made 322 saves while allowing 39 goals (averaging at around 3.3 goals per game).

Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Sam Hentges (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier (undisclosed), Michael Milne (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and Ryan Hartman (upper body) are unavailable for today's game .

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forwards

Brad Marchand

Pavel Zacha

David Pastrnak

Jake Debrusk

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm

Charlie Mcavoy

Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Minnesota Wild projected lines

Forwards

Krill Kaprizov

Marco Rossi

Joel Eriksson Ek

Marcus Foligno

Defensemen

Alex Goligoski

Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild: Odds & Prediction

Boston has a strong defense, allowing only 2.65 goals per game. The Bruins have a better power play success rate than the Wild, and their penalty kill efficiency is third-best in the league. Minnesota has won two games out of the last three.

The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -119, while the Wild are the underdogs with odds set at -101. Based on the moneyline odds, Boston has a 54.3% chance of winning this game.

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win -119

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brad Marchand to score - Yes