Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 13. 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup, the first-place Boston Bruins, boasting an impressive record of 18-5-3, face off against the 11th-ranked New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins Game preview

The Boston Bruins have been the standout team in the Eastern Conference. Their success can be attributed to a dynamic offense, leading the way with an average of 3.31 goals per game.

The formidable trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle has been instrumental, combining for an impressive 38 goals and 47 assists to lead the charge for the top two lines.

However, the Bruins' offensive depth doesn't end there, as players like Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic have contributed significantly with 19 goals and 28 assists.

Even the defense has chipped in, with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm notching four goals and 20 assists from the point.

New Jersey Devils Game preview

The New Jersey Devils have also enjoyed a promising season, standing at 14-11-1. Their offense has been a driving force, averaging an impressive 3.54 goals per game, including a notable 13 goals in their last four outings.

The trio of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli has been the focal point for the Devils, combining for 34 goals and 52 assists to spearhead the top two lines.

The supporting cast, featuring Erik Haula, Ondrej Palat and Alexander Holtz, has added another dimension with 19 goals and 19 assists. The Devils' defensive contribution is equally noteworthy, with blueliners Luke Hughes and John Marino contributing five goals and 23 assists.

Bruins vs Devils: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Game History: The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils have faced off 58 times. Goal Average: Both teams have collectively maintained an average of 4.7 goals per game. Win-Loss Record: The Bruins have secured victory 38 times, while the Devils have triumphed 20 times. Overtime Results: In overtime scenarios, the Bruins have clinched victory four times and faced three losses. Shootout Performance: The Bruins have four wins and three losses. Average goals per match: 2.8 for the Bruins, 1.9 for the Devils.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Prediction

The Devils, with favorable odds at -115, are poised to triumph as they aim to rebound from a recent 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

In contrast, the Bruins, considered underdogs at -105, seek to defy expectations following their 5-3 win against the Coyotes. The anticipated outcome underscores New Jersey's determination to secure a win, with the over/under set at 6.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Devils to score first: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score: Yes