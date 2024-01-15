Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Boston Bruins (25-8-9) will be hosting the New Jersey Devils (22-15-3) at TD Garden on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, SNE, SNO, SNW, and MSGSN.

Both teams are returning to the ice after securing victories, with Boston defeating the Blues 4-3 on Jan 13, and New Jersey claiming a 4-1 road victory over the Florida Panthers on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The New Jersey Devils exhibit an offensive average of 3.55 goals per game, with their defense allowing 3.5 goals on average. Despite a 4th ranked offense, their defense sits at 28th in the league.

Jesper Bratt spearheads the offense, contributing 16 goals, 30 assists, and a total of 46 points. He maintains an average of 3.0 shots per game, boasting a 13.4% shooting accuracy.

Jack Hughes significantly contributes with 45 points, including 15 goals and 30 assists across 32 games.

In goal, Vitek Vanecek holds a season record of 14-7-2, with a 3.31 GAA, 573 saves, and an .882 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins maintain an average of 3.31 goals per game, while their defense concedes an average of 2.69 goals per game. Despite have the 10th ranked offense, their defense is solidly positioned at 5th in the league.

David Pastrnak stands out with 25 goals, 34 assists, and a total of 59 points. Brad Marchand, contributing significantly, has 19 goals and 20 assists, accummulating a total of 39 points.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman boasts a 12-3-7 record for the year, along with a 2.49 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Devils and Bruins have faced each other in a total of 200 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Devils overall record against the Bruins is 74-102-19-5 (41.8%).

In regular season games alone, the Devils hold a 59-94-19-5 (38.7%) record against the Bruins.

The Bruins maintain the league's fourth best penalty kill percentage at 84.28.

The Devils rank 23rd with a penalty kill percentage of 77.17%.

On the power play, the Bruins showcase the league's fifth best conversion rate at 27.13%.

The Devils excel with a 27.87% success rate on their power plays, earning them the fourth spot in the league.

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

Boston has played 36 games as the favorite this season, securing victory in 21 of those matchups. In 17 games where the odds were lower than -181, the Bruins emerged victorious 11 times, reflecting a 64.4% chance of winning in this game.

The Devils, identified as the underdog nine times, pulled off upsets in two instances. With odds at +150 or longer in two games, New Jersey split the outcomes 1-1, presenting a win probability of 40.0% in this game.

Prediction: Devils 5 - 3 Bruins

Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to be the first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

