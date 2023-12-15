Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 15th 2023

The Boston Bruins go on the road to play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the UBS Arena. The game can be seen on NESN, MSGSN and ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders preview

The Boston Bruins are 18-5-4, which is good for first in the Eastern Conference and first in the Atlantic Division. Boston, however, is coming off an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and has alternated wins and losses in its last four games.

The Bruins have been led by David Pastrnak, who has 39 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 25 points, while Charlie Coyle has 21 and Pavel Zacha has 19.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders are 14-7-7 and second in the Metro division. The Islanders are currently on a four-game win streak and coming off a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT on Monday.

The Islanders have been led by Mathew Barzal, who has 30 points. Noah Dobson has 29 points, Bo Horvat has 26 points, Brock Nelson has 23 points and Kyle Palmieri has 18 points.

Bruins vs. Islanders: Head-to-head & key numbers

Boston is 100-59-21-7 all-time against New York.

The Bruins are 8-3-3 on the road this season.

New York averages 3.07 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

Boston allows 2.48 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Islanders are 8-3-5 at home.

The Bruins penalty kill is 90.1%, first in the NHL.

Bruins vs. Islanders: Odds & Prediction

The Boston Bruins are slight -130 favorites, while the New York Islanders are +110 underdogs, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has started to play a bit better, but this Bruins offense is one of the best in the NHL and is super dangerous. Meanwhile, Boston has taken a step back with its goaltending this season, but it remains one of the best in the NHL.

New York will have a hard time scoring on Boston, while the Bruins offense should be able to get a couple past Sorokin to hold on for the win.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Islanders 1.

Bruins vs. Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston to win -130.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals +100.

Tip 3: Charlie Coyle over 0.5 points -120.

Tip 4: Morgan Geekie over 1.5 shots on goal -160.

