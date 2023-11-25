Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 25th 2023

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York. The puck drops at 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM.

Boston Bruins game preview

In the last game, the Boston Bruins (14-2-3) were defeated 5-2 by the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins are allowing 2.11 goals per game while scoring 3.44. Their power play success rate is 21.7%, and the penalty kill rate is 91%.

David Pastrnak is a key player for Boston, contributing 30 points with 12 goals and 18 assists across 19 games. Brad Marchand has been instrumental in leading Boston’s offense this season, recording seven goals and assisting on 12 others.

Linus Ullmark has made 260 saves while allowing 19 goals, resulting in an average of 2.1 goals against per game.

Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and Morgan Geekie (upper body) are unavailable for today’s match due to injuries.

New York Rangers game preview

The New York Rangers have a record of 14-3-1 this season after winning their last game 3-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers. On average, the Rangers score 3.24 goals per game while allowing 2.29 goals. Their power play success rate stands at 30.9%, and they have a penalty kill efficiency of 82.5%.

Artemi Panarin has been a key player for New York this season, contributing 26 points in 18 games. Chris Kreider has played a role on the offense well, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 18 games.

In goal, Jonathan Quick boasts a record of 5-0 this season. He has allowed 11 goals while making a total of 174 saves.

Adam Fox (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards

Brad Marchand

Pavel Zacha

David Pastrnak

Charlie Coyle

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei

Charlie Mcavoy

Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New York Rangers lines

Forwards

Chris Kreider

Mika Zibanejad

Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin

Defensemen

K’Andre Miller

Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -118, while the Rangers are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -102.

The Bruins’ scoring and goals-against average per game are better than the Rangers. The Rangers are the second-best power play team this season. However, the Bruins are the number one penalty kill team.

Given the stats, the Bruins should win this game.