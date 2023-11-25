Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 25th 2023

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, New York. The puck drops at 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.
The contest can be listened to on the radio on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM.
Boston Bruins game preview
In the last game, the Boston Bruins (14-2-3) were defeated 5-2 by the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins are allowing 2.11 goals per game while scoring 3.44. Their power play success rate is 21.7%, and the penalty kill rate is 91%.
David Pastrnak is a key player for Boston, contributing 30 points with 12 goals and 18 assists across 19 games. Brad Marchand has been instrumental in leading Boston’s offense this season, recording seven goals and assisting on 12 others.
Linus Ullmark has made 260 saves while allowing 19 goals, resulting in an average of 2.1 goals against per game.
Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and Morgan Geekie (upper body) are unavailable for today’s match due to injuries.
New York Rangers game preview
The New York Rangers have a record of 14-3-1 this season after winning their last game 3-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers. On average, the Rangers score 3.24 goals per game while allowing 2.29 goals. Their power play success rate stands at 30.9%, and they have a penalty kill efficiency of 82.5%.
Artemi Panarin has been a key player for New York this season, contributing 26 points in 18 games. Chris Kreider has played a role on the offense well, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 18 games.
In goal, Jonathan Quick boasts a record of 5-0 this season. He has allowed 11 goals while making a total of 174 saves.
Adam Fox (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.
Boston Bruins lines
Forwards
- Brad Marchand
- Pavel Zacha
- David Pastrnak
- Charlie Coyle
Defensemen
- Mason Lohrei
- Charlie Mcavoy
- Brandon Carlo
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
New York Rangers lines
Forwards
- Chris Kreider
- Mika Zibanejad
- Blake Wheeler
- Artemi Panarin
Defensemen
- K’Andre Miller
- Jacob Trouba
- Ryan Lindgren
Goalies
- Jonathan Quick
- Igor Shesterkin
Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction
The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -118, while the Rangers are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -102.
The Bruins’ scoring and goals-against average per game are better than the Rangers. The Rangers are the second-best power play team this season. However, the Bruins are the number one penalty kill team.
Given the stats, the Bruins should win this game.