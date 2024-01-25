Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The Boston Bruins (29-9-9) will face the Ottawa Senators (18-24-1) at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, January 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+, RDS2, NESN, and TSN5.

Boston looks to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat at home against the Hurricanes on January 24, while Ottawa enters the matchup following a 4-1 victory on the road against the Canadiens on January 23.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Bruins rank fifth in the league in scoring with a total of 162 goals, averaging 3.4 goals per game, and have conceded 123 goals at a rate of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 30 goals and 37 assists, followed by Brad Marchand with 23 goals and 23 assists, and Charlie Coyle with 17 goals and 22 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman boasts a record of 15-3-7 with a 2.31 GAA and an impressive .923 SV%

Meanwhile, the Senators have scored a total of 146 goals at a rate of 3.4 per game, while conceding an average of 3.6 goals per game, totaling 155.

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa in scoring with 10 goals and 34 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 14 goals and 26 assists, and Brady Tkachuk has contributed 19 goals and 18 assists.

In addition, Drake Batherson has 16 goals and 19 assists. Joonas Korpisalo has a 10-15-1 record in goal, a 3.47 GAA, and a save percentage of .889.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 159 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 91-56-84 (59.7%) against the Senators.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.5% win rate, while the Senators have 50.9%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast a solid 83.04% success rate, while the Senators have a 73.61% success rate.

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Over 41 games where they were favored this season, Boston triumphed in 25 matchups. With odds lower than -138 in 33 games, the Bruins secured victories in 22 instances, giving them a 58.0% chance of winning this game.

The Senators, who were underdogs in 25 games this season, managed to upset their opponents seven times, for a 28.0% success percentage. Ottawa has a 5-7 record as an underdog, with odds of +117 or higher in 12 games, giving the Senators a 46.1% chance of winning.

Prediction: Bruins 5–3 Senators

Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Brady Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Boston Bruins Ottawa Senators 0 votes