Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 27, 2024

The 25-18-6 Philadelphia Flyers are on a four-game losing streak and go head-to-head against the 30-9-9 Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to ESPN+, NHLN, SN, TVAS, NBCSP, and NESN for the live coverage.

Boston looks to build on its recent success, securing a 3-2 victory against Ottawa on Jan. 25, while the Flyers faced disappointment in their last away game, falling 3-0 to the Red Wings on the same date.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Bruins hold the sixth position in the league for scoring, accumulating a total of 165 goals and maintaining an average of 3.4 goals per game. On the defensive end, they have conceded 125 goals at a rate of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 31 goals and 38 assists, followed by Brad Marchand with 24 goals and 23 assists and Charlie Coyle with 17 goals and 24 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds an impressive record of 16-3-7, with a 2.30 GAA and an impressive .924 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flyers have scored 141 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game, and allowed 2.9 goals per game.

Travis Konecny leads the scoring charts with 22 goals and 20 assists, followed by Joel Farabee with 17 goals and 23 assists. Cam Atkinson has chipped in with 13 goals and 15 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson boasts a record of 12-8-3, accompanied by a 2.46 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 247 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 136-86-21-4 (59.3%) against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.5% win rate, while the Flyers have a 48.8% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast a solid 82.49% success rate, while the Flyers have an 85.62% success rate second-best in the league.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

Boston has excelled as the favorite team this season, boasting a 26-16 record in such matchups. Notably, the Bruins have clinched victory in 17 out of 23 games with odds lower than -163, giving them a strong 62.0% chance of winning the upcoming matchup.

On the flip side, the Flyers have played the role of underdog 35 times this season, securing upset victories in 17 of those games, amounting to an impressive 48.6% success rate. In games where the odds list the Flyers at +138 or longer, Philadelphia holds a record of 7-6, with a 42.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Bruins 5-4 Flyers.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Travis Konecny to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins 0 votes