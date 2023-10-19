Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 19th Oct 2023

Hockey fans are in for an exciting matchup as the Boston Bruins (2-0-0) face off against the San Jose Sharks (0-2-1) on Thursday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The puck drop is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will be available on ESPN+.

Boston Bruins preview

The Boston Bruins have kicked off their 2023-24 season in style, delighting their fans with two consecutive victories. After a convincing 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, they continued their winning streak by outlasting the Nashville Predators 3-2.

James van Riemsdyk played a pivotal role, scoring a couple of power-play goals that lifted the Bruins over the Predators. David Pastrnak added to the offensive charge, netting a penalty shot after already notching two goals against the Blackhawks. In the net, Jeremy Swayman made a solid season debut, allowing just two goals on 36 shots.

San Jose Sharks preview

On the other side, the San Jose Sharks are set to play their fourth home game in a row. So far, they've managed to secure just one point from their first three games in the 2023-24 season.

The Sharks sandwiched a narrow 2-1 shootout defeat to the Colorado Avalanche between regulation losses to the Vegas Golden Knights (4-1) and the Carolina Hurricanes (6-3).

The game against the Hurricanes saw the Sharks surrender a 3-2 lead, with the Canes striking back with four unanswered goals in the third period. San Jose faced a barrage of shots, with the Hurricanes outshooting them 42-16. Mackenzie Blackwood, who had previously made an astonishing 51 saves against Colorado, yielded six goals in the loss to Carolina.

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Forwards

JAKE DEBRUSK PAVEL ZACHA DAVID PASTRNAK BRAD MARCHAND MATTHEW POITRAS MORGAN GEEKIE JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK CHARLIE COYLE TRENT FREDERIC MILAN LUCIC JOHN BEECHER JAKUB LAUKO

Defensemen

MATT GRZELCYK CHARLIE MCAVOY HAMPUS LINDHOLM BRANDON CARLO DEREK FORBORT KEVIN SHATTENKIRK

Goalies

LINUS ULLMARK JEREMY SWAYMAN

San Jose Sharks Projected Lines

Forwards

ALEXANDER BARABANOV TOMAS HERTL ANTHONY DUCLAIR FILIP ZADINA THOMAS BORDELEAU KEVIN LABANC MIKE HOFFMAN LUKE KUNIN WILLIAM EKLUND GIVANI SMITH NICO STURM FABIAN ZETTERLUND

Defensemen

MARIO FERRARO KYLE BURROUGHS NIKOLAI KNYZHOV JAN RUTTA HENRY THRUN MATT BENNING

Goalies

MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD KAAPO KAHKONEN

Boston Bruins vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and Predictions

According to the current moneyline odds, the Bruins are the favorites to secure a victory in this matchup, with odds set at -275, while the San Jose Sharks are the underdogs with odds at +220. The over/under line is set at 6.5 goals.

The Bruins are off to a strong start, maintaining their momentum from the 2022-23 regular season, where they notched an impressive 65 wins and 135 points. In just two games this season, they've already secured two wins and accumulated four points.

In contrast, the Sharks have struggled to gain traction, managing just one point out of a possible six. While they showed promise against the Carolina Hurricanes, leading 3-2 after two periods, they faced a rapid downturn, conceding four goals in 6 minutes, ultimately losing 6-3.

Expect the Boston Bruins to win this game.