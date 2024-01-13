Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 13, 2024

The St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and BSMW.

Boston's previous game on Thursday ended in a 2-1 OT loss on the road to the Golden Knights, while St. Louis secured a 5-2 victory at home against the Rangers on the same day.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Boston Bruins have scored 135 goals this season, averaging 3.3 goals per game, and conceding 110 goals at a rate of 2.7 per game.

David Pastrnak is the top scorer for the Bruins, amassing 57 points with 25 goals and 32 assists. Following closely, Brad Marchand has contributed 37 points, including 17 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 11-3-7, with a 2.47 GAA and an impressive .920 SV%

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have scored 113 goals, averaging 2.8 goals per game. On the defensive side, they have allowed 126 goals, with an average of 3.2 per game.

Robert Thomas leads the scoring for the Blues with 43 points, featuring 16 goals and 27 assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Hayes had added 19 points, comprising 9 goals and 10 assists this season.

In goal, Jordan Binnington has a 14-11-1, with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Blues have faced off 157 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins lead 81-53-18-5 (57.3%) against the Blues and are on a three-game winning streak.

In the regular season, the Bruins have a 70-49-18-5 (55.6%) record against the Blues.

The Blues have the 22nd-best penalty kill percentage, at 78.1%, while the Bruins boast the third-best penalty kill percentage, at 85.26%, in the league.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 49.4% success rate, while the Bruins are 18th in the category.

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has a 20-15 record when playing as the favorites. The Bruins have been successful in games with odds shorter than -172, boasting an 11-6 record. Considering the odds for the upcoming contest, Boston has a 63.2% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, as the underdog in 29 games this season, the Blues have showcased resilience with 16 upset wins for a success rate of 55.2%. When facing odds of +145 or longer in 14 games, St. Louis has secured victory six times, indicating a 40.8% chance of winning the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bruins 4-2 Blues

Boston Bruins vs St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Boston to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Blues to beat the spread: No

