Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 2nd 2023

The Boston Bruins are set to clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at TD Garden, Boston. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as NESN and NHL Network.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5 and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Boston Bruins game preview

The Bruins have a record of 15-4-3 this season after winning their last game 3-0 against the San Jose Sharks. On average, the Bruins are scoring 3.3 goals per game and allowing 2.5. Their power play success rate is 22.2%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 88.37%.

David Pastrnak has been a key player for the Boston offense scoring 13 goals and 20 assists resulting in a total of 33 points. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has also made contributions this season amassing a total of 19 points by scoring seven goals and 12 assists.

Linus Ullmark boasts a 7-3-1 record and has made a total of 311 saves while conceding 28 goals. Milan Lucic will not play today due to personal reasons.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 12-6-3 after beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their last game. They are scoring 3.3 goals and conceding 3.3 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 24.62%, while their penalty kill rate is at 78.87%.

William Nylander has been a key contributor for Toronto this season tallying 28 points. On the other hand, Mitchell Marner has scored eight goals and 15 assists resulting in 23 points. In goal, Ilya Samsonov has a record of 4-1-3 this season and allowed a total of 31 goals.

Matt Murray (hip), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Mark Giordano (finger), Jake Muzzin (back) and Timothy Liljegren (lower body) are unavailable for today's match.

Boston Bruins lines

Forwards

Brad Marchand

Pavel Zacha

David Pastrnak

Jake Debrusk

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm

Charlie Mcavoy

Brandon Carlo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Forwards

William Nylander

Matthew Knies

Auston Matthews

Tyler Bertuzzi

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly

T.J. Brodie

Jake Mccabe

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Boston has been quite successful in their home matchups against Toronto winning five out of the six games. On average, both teams are conceding the same rate of goals per game. Boston’s penalty kill is considered one of the best in the NHL, while the Maple Leafs are average.

The Bruins are the favorites with odds of -113, while the Maple Leafs are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -109. With the added home-ice advantage, the Bruins should win this game.