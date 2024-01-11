Boston Bruins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 11th 2024

The Boston Bruins (24-8-8) face off against the Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, while Vegas aims to recover from a 3-0 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

The contest will be aired on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN and SCRIPPS.

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

Boston's road dominance is evident with a 12-5- record, contributing to its impressive overall standing of 24-8-8. The Boston Bruins excel when scoring three or more goals, boasting a record of 23-3-5 in such instances.

David Pastrnak leads the team's scoring charts with 57 points, highlighted by 25 goals and 32 assists. Brad Marchand adds to the offensive firepower with 37 points, including 17 goals and 20 assists. In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a solid 13-5-2 record, maintaining a 2.75 GAA and an impressive .916 SV% this season.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights shine with a strong home record of 14-4-2 and an overall performance of 23-13-5. The Golden Knights maintain a +15 scoring differential, scoring 129 goals and allowing 114.

Jack Eichel takes the lead in scoring for the team with 42 points, comprising 18 goals and 24 assists, while Mark Stone has contributed 39 points, including 27 assists. In goal, Logan Thompson holds a 12-8-3 record, maintaining a 2.83 GAA and a .903 SV% throughout the season.

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Golden Knights and Bruins have squared off in a total of 10 games, with the Golden Knights holding an overall record of 3-6-1 (30%) against the Bruins.

The Bruins showcase the league's 5th best power play conversion rate at 27.87%, while the Golden Knights rank 15th with a power play percentage of 21.23%.

Boston's penalty kill unit impresses, boasting a 3rd best-league percentage of 85.43%.

On the flip side, the Golden Knights hold the 17th position in the league with a penalty kill percentage of 79.51%.

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Boston has won in 20 out of 34 games played as the favorite this season. The Bruins boast a 17-10 record when playing with odds shorter than -135. According to the odds, Boston is given a 57.4% chance of winning this matchup.

On the flip side, the Golden Knights have pulled off upset victories in six out of 12 games played as an underdog this season, achieving a 50.0% success rate. Despite being an underdog with +115 odds or longer this season, Vegas has suffered defeats in all three, resulting in a 46.5% chance of winning tonight.

Prediction: Bruins 4 - 3 Golden Knights

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Vegas to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Vegas Golden Knights Boston Bruins 0 votes